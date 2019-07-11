अपने आवास में जिलाधिकारी आठ घंटे रहे ‘नजरबंद’, छापे के बाद बोले-'नहीं मिली कोई अघोषित संपत्ति'

{"_id":"5d26c74f8ebc3e6d216fcf47","slug":"bulandshahr-district-magistrate-abhay-singh-eight-hours-detained-in-his-residence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0920 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u2018\u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926\u2019, \u091b\u093e\u092a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-'\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0905\u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बुलंदशहर डीएम के घर पर सीबीआई का छापा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुलंदशहर डीएम के घर पर सीबीआई का छापा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुलंदशहर डीएम के घर पर सीबीआई का छापा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुलंदशहर डीएम के घर पर सीबीआई का छापा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुलंदशहर जिलाधिकारी अभय सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुलंदशहर डीएम के घर पर सीबीआई का छापा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला