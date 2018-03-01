शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   boney kapoor uploaded a letter written by him from sridevi twitter account

बोनी कपूर ने श्रीदेवी के बारे में दिल खोलकर लिखीं ये बातें, जिस-जिस ने पढ़ा उसके झलके आंसू

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 01 Mar 2018 12:57 PM IST
boney kapoor uploaded a letter written by him from sridevi twitter account
1 of 6
श्रीदेवी के पति बोनी कपूर उनसे कितना प्यार करते हैं वो तो सभी जानते हैं, लेकिन जब उन्होंने श्रीदेवी के ट्विटर अकाउंट से एक लेटर अपलोड किया जिसे पढ़ कर हर कोई इमोशनल हो गया है। बोनी कपूर ने दिल खोल कर श्रीदेवी के लिए बातें लिखीं। बोनी कपूर ने लिखा..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sridevi boney kapoor arjun kapoor

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Holi is a Hindu spring festival
Kanpur

गर्भवती महिलाएं हाेली की रात भूलकर भी ना करें यह गलतियां, हाे सकता है भारी नुकसान

1 मार्च 2018

Holi 2018 Holika dahan bhadra and why it is unlucky
Dehradun

Holi 2018: लग चुका है भद्रा काल, इस समय भूलकर भी न करें ये काम, वरना...

1 मार्च 2018

Reliance jio cashback offer recharge hurry
Dehradun

जल्दी रिचार्ज कराएं JIO का ये धमाकेदार प्लान, मौका छूट गया तो फिर पछताएंगे

1 मार्च 2018

bollywood star Govinda statement about Sridevi in kanpur
Kanpur

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद इस बॉलीवुड स्टार ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, यूं मुरीद हो गया सारा जमाना

1 मार्च 2018

horoscope on holi festival
Kanpur

होली के दिन शुक्रदेव बदलेंगे चाल, इन राशि के जातकों के लिए होलिका दहन देखना हो सकता है अशुभ

1 मार्च 2018

Holika Dahan holi 2018 three puja auspicious timing and muhurat
Dehradun

होलिका दहन 2018: इन तीन शुभ मुहूर्त में करें होलिका पूजन और दहन, इन बातों का जरूर रखें ध्यान

1 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

Banks will closed for three days in holi 2018
Dehradun

आज ही निपटा लें बैंक के सारे काम, अगले तीन दिन बंद रहेंगे देशभर के सभी बैंक

1 मार्च 2018

know how much interest rate has been increased in sbi bank
Delhi NCR

अगर SBI में है आपका अकाउंट तो जरूर पढ़ें ये जानकारी, जानें ब्याज दरों की कितनी की गई है वृद्धि

1 मार्च 2018

festival of colours important
Kanpur

हाेलिका दहन पर अगर अाप ने नहीं किए यह उपाय ताे हाे सकते हैं घाेर नुकसान

1 मार्च 2018

president ramnath kovind praised neerja bhanot, phogat sisters
Chandigarh

नीरजा भनोट और फोगाट बहनों के लिए राष्ट्रपति ने कही ऐसी बात, यूं मिला जवाब

1 मार्च 2018

Govinda said important things related to Sridevi
Kanpur

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद इस अभिनेता ने बताई उनकी वो खासियतें जिनका मुरीद है सारा जमाना

1 मार्च 2018

Clothing technology for warm and cold
Kanpur

एक चमत्कारी कपड़ा जाे अाग अाैर बर्फ में भी अापके शरीर काे सुरक्षित रखेगा

1 मार्च 2018

govinda talk about this temple in kanpur
Kanpur

जानिए किस मंदिर में माथा टेक कर इस बाॅलीवुड स्टार ने कमाया नाम

1 मार्च 2018

Police brutally beaten a young man in delhi
Delhi NCR

युवक को पुलिस ने दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा, बेहोश होने पर भी नहीं बख्शा, तस्वीरों में देखें अमानवीय चेहरा

1 मार्च 2018

holi 2018, avoid holika dahan on bhadra
Chandigarh

28 साल बाद दुर्लभ होली कल, गलती से न करें एक काम, किस राशि पर क्या असर

28 फरवरी 2018

Holi 2018 holika dahan solution with bhasma for fortune
Dehradun

Holi 2018: होलिका दहन के बाद इस चीज से करेंगे ये 4 उपाय, तो होगा भाग्योदय

1 मार्च 2018

Poet Conference in Kanpur Bar Association
Kanpur

होली में गिरगिट रखें संग, जैसी जहां डिमांड बदल लें रंग

1 मार्च 2018

know the time of holika dahan, this type of good luck is made after 100 years
Delhi NCR

होली 2018: सौ वर्षों बाद बन रहा ऐसा संयोग, जानें क्या है होलिका दहन का लाभ

1 मार्च 2018

scientific benefits of holi.
Lucknow

प्राकृतिक रंगों और गुलाल से त्वचा में आता है निखार, जानें- होली का वैज्ञानिक महत्व

1 मार्च 2018

neighbor of sridevi told that she was introvert lady, and
Delhi NCR

श्रीदेवी के पड़ोसी ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, 'चांदनी' फोन पर तमिल में किसी से करती रहती थीं बात

28 फरवरी 2018

precautions during holi festival
Kanpur

आंखों में रंग-गुलाल चला जाए तो करें यह काम, एक पल में मिलेगा आराम

1 मार्च 2018

BPL card holders will now get benefit of the scheme
Dehradun

BPL कार्ड धारकों के लिए है खुशखबरी, मिलेगा अब इस स्कीम का बड़ा फायदा

28 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.