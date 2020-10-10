नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड: गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से मची भगदड़, पार्क के कोने में छिपकर बैठ गईं महिलाएं, किसी ने दीवार फांदी

{"_id":"5f814dbfb36998011d55b28c","slug":"bjp-leader-uncle-naresh-tyagi-murder-case-women-hid-in-the-corner-of-the-park-someone-slammed-jump-a-wall-in-ghaziabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0917\u0926\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Ghaziabad murder
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f814dbfb36998011d55b28c","slug":"bjp-leader-uncle-naresh-tyagi-murder-case-women-hid-in-the-corner-of-the-park-someone-slammed-jump-a-wall-in-ghaziabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0917\u0926\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f814dbfb36998011d55b28c","slug":"bjp-leader-uncle-naresh-tyagi-murder-case-women-hid-in-the-corner-of-the-park-someone-slammed-jump-a-wall-in-ghaziabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0917\u0926\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
naresh tyagi murder
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f814dbfb36998011d55b28c","slug":"bjp-leader-uncle-naresh-tyagi-murder-case-women-hid-in-the-corner-of-the-park-someone-slammed-jump-a-wall-in-ghaziabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0917\u0926\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घर में विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f814dbfb36998011d55b28c","slug":"bjp-leader-uncle-naresh-tyagi-murder-case-women-hid-in-the-corner-of-the-park-someone-slammed-jump-a-wall-in-ghaziabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0917\u0926\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीसीटीवी में कैद स्कूटी सवार हत्यारे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला