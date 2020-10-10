बाबा का ढाबा: कभी दिनभर में भी नहीं बिकती थी आधी किलो दाल, आज दुकान खोलते ही बिक जाता है सारा खाना

{"_id":"5f81372201392f50f804f8b9","slug":"baba-ka-dhaba-huge-number-of-customers-gather-on-shop-to-have-paratha-and-matar-paneer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0922\u093e\u092c\u093e: \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0926\u093e\u0932, \u0906\u091c \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाबा का ढाबा पर लगने लगी लाइनें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f81372201392f50f804f8b9","slug":"baba-ka-dhaba-huge-number-of-customers-gather-on-shop-to-have-paratha-and-matar-paneer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0922\u093e\u092c\u093e: \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0926\u093e\u0932, \u0906\u091c \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाबा का ढाबा पर लगने लगी लाइनें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f81372201392f50f804f8b9","slug":"baba-ka-dhaba-huge-number-of-customers-gather-on-shop-to-have-paratha-and-matar-paneer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0922\u093e\u092c\u093e: \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0926\u093e\u0932, \u0906\u091c \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाबा का ढाबा पर लगने लगी लाइनें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f81372201392f50f804f8b9","slug":"baba-ka-dhaba-huge-number-of-customers-gather-on-shop-to-have-paratha-and-matar-paneer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0922\u093e\u092c\u093e: \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0926\u093e\u0932, \u0906\u091c \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाबा का ढाबा पर लगने लगी लाइनें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f81372201392f50f804f8b9","slug":"baba-ka-dhaba-huge-number-of-customers-gather-on-shop-to-have-paratha-and-matar-paneer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0922\u093e\u092c\u093e: \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0926\u093e\u0932, \u0906\u091c \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाबा का ढाबा चलाने वाले कांता प्रसाद और उनकी पत्नी बादाम देवी
- फोटो : शुजात आलम