नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड: पार्क में बैठकर इंतजार कर रहे थे साथी, गोलियों की आवाज सुनकर पहुंचे तो उड़ गए होश

{"_id":"5f814bf78e052b5b940008dd","slug":"naresh-tyagi-murder-case-rucus-in-park-due-to-gun-shots-people-scared-and-questions-system","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925\u0940, \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीसीटीवी में कैद स्कूटी सवार हत्यारे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या के बाद आपस में बात करते परिजन और पड़ोसी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
naresh tyagi murder
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर में विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला