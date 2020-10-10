शहर चुनें
नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड: पार्क में बैठकर इंतजार कर रहे थे साथी, गोलियों की आवाज सुनकर पहुंचे तो उड़ गए होश

योगेंद्र सागर, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2020 11:45 AM IST
सीसीटीवी में कैद स्कूटी सवार हत्यारे
सीसीटीवी में कैद स्कूटी सवार हत्यारे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुबह पौने छह बजे गाजियाबाद के डॉ. राम मनोहर लोहिया पार्क में महिलाएं और पुरुष टहल रहे थे। अचानक गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से अफरातफरी मच गई। कोई ये नहीं समझ पाया कि क्या हो गया। एक के बाद एक कई गोलियां चलीं तो भगदड़ मच गई। पार्क में मौजूद महिलाएं सहमकर एक कोने में बैठ गईं, जबकि पुरुषों ने दीवार फांदकर अपनी जान बचाई।

 
सीसीटीवी में कैद स्कूटी सवार हत्यारे
सीसीटीवी में कैद स्कूटी सवार हत्यारे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड
नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या के बाद आपस में बात करते परिजन और पड़ोसी
हत्या के बाद आपस में बात करते परिजन और पड़ोसी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल
घटनास्थल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड
नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
naresh tyagi murder
naresh tyagi murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर में विलाप करते परिजन
घर में विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
