बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बनने पर राहुल को केजरीवाल ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कुछ ऐसा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
arvind kejriwal gave best wishes to rahul gandhi through his tweet
{"_id":"5a353ae04f1c1bb34a8b6896","slug":"arvind-kejriwal-gave-best-wishes-to-rahul-gandhi-through-his-tweet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 08:55 PM IST
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने राहुल गांधी को कांग्रेस का अध्यक्ष पद ग्रहण करने पर बधाई दी है। अरविंद केजरीवाल ने शनिवार सुबह ट्वीट करके राहुल गांधी को बधाई दी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a34ba0e4f1c1bc9678c2144","slug":"all-about-rahul-gandhi-educational-qualification-changed-name-to-hide-identity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947-\u0932\u200c\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 49\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940, \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a34e5244f1c1baf678c1e7d","slug":"rbi-and-uidai-new-rule-for-bank-account-holders-about-aadhaar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!