शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   alka lamba tweeted the why lady leaders of bjp are not coming to meet swati maliwal

इस AAP विधायक ने भाजपा की महिला नेताओं की लगाई क्लास, कहा- देश की बेटियों के लिये इनके पास समय नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 04:44 PM IST
alka lamba
1 of 4
पूरे देश में कठुआ-उन्नाव गैंगरेप को लेकर बवाल चल रहा है। विपक्षी पार्टियों को भी सरकार की चुप्पी पर बोलने का मौका मिल गया है। इस मामले में आम आदमी पार्टी की एक विधायक ने ट्विटर पर भाजपा की महिला नेताओं की जमकर क्लास लगाई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
alka lamba aap aam aadmi party delhi government smriti irani sushma swaraj bjp sumitra mahajan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

atm
Delhi NCR

ATM यूज करने वालों के लिए बुरी खबर, पैसे निकालने पर देना होगा ज्यादा चार्ज!

19 अप्रैल 2018

insurance
Chandigarh

LIC की इस पॉलिसी में पैसा लगाएं, मोटा मुनाफा कमाएं...कुछ साल बाद आप करोड़पति

19 अप्रैल 2018

धन्वंतरि अन्नापूर्णा केंद्र का उद्घाटन
Lucknow

लखनऊ में यहां मिलेगा 10 रुपये में भरपेट भोजन, देखें तस्वीरें

19 अप्रैल 2018

raghav chadha
Delhi NCR

राघव चड्ढा ने राजनाथ को भेजा 2.5 रुपए का ड्राफ्ट, कहा-...ताकि उतार सकूं मोदी सरकार का अहसान

19 अप्रैल 2018

pradeep pandey
Delhi NCR

भोजपुरी मूवी 'माई रे माई हमरा उहे लइकी चाही' देगी बिग-बी की इस सुपरहिट फिल्म को टक्कर!

19 अप्रैल 2018

आईएसआई एजेंट
Chandigarh

फौजी के बेटे को ISI एजेंट बनाने वाली के फेसबुक से हुए ऐसे खुलासे, हिल जाएंगे सभी

19 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

indian railway
Chandigarh

ट्रेन पकड़ ली...पर टिकट नहीं खरीद पाए तो टेंशन न लें, बस ये तरीका अपना लेना

19 अप्रैल 2018

स्टेशन पर मिली बच्ची
Chandigarh

इंसानियत शर्मसार, 9 महीने की बच्ची को स्टेशन पर छोड़ गए मां-बाप, रुला देगी कहानी

19 अप्रैल 2018

manish sisodia
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट की फोटो तो लोगों ने किए लोटपोट कर देने वाले कमेंट्स, बोले- बच्चों अपना लंच छिपा लो

19 अप्रैल 2018

kejriwal lg
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने CCTV पर बैजल को घेरा तो बोल पड़े कपिल मिश्रा- 'आप नहीं लगवा पाए, LG को तो लगवाने दें'

19 अप्रैल 2018

मृतक की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

आईआईटीयन ने लगाई फांसी, कमरे से मिली बीयर की बोतल और कागज के टुकड़े, एक दोस्त ने कही ये बात

19 अप्रैल 2018

sonam kapoor
Delhi NCR

शादी से पहले इस खास काम के लिए दुबई पहुंचीं सोनम, देखिए बेहद हॉट फोटोज

19 अप्रैल 2018

500 रुपए के नोट
Dehradun

इस स्कीम में सिर्फ 500 रुपए जमा कराकर भर जाएगा आपका खजाना, ऐसे करें इनवेस्ट

19 अप्रैल 2018

गोली
Chandigarh

हथियारों के लाइसेंस बनवाने को लेकर नई जानकारी आई सामने, नहीं देखी तो पछताएंगे

19 अप्रैल 2018

d
Dehradun

नहाते समय अगर आप भी करते हैं ऐसा तो संभल जाइए, वरना हो जाएंगे परेशान

19 अप्रैल 2018

railway
Delhi NCR

रेलवे के 90 हजार पदों के लिए देने वाले हैं परीक्षा तो ऐसे प्रश्नों की करें तैयारी, मिलेगी मदद

19 अप्रैल 2018

police beaten
Delhi NCR

पति-पत्नी के झगड़े को सुलझाने पहुंचा पुलिसकर्मी, कभी नहीं सोचा था होगा ये हाल

19 अप्रैल 2018

school
Lucknow

विज्ञान और गणित शिक्षकों के लिए खुशखबरी, इतने पदों पर किया जाएगा अप्वाइंटमेंट

19 अप्रैल 2018

lucknow police demanded pizza and burger from restaurant owner
Lucknow

लखनऊ पुलिस ने फिर कराई विभाग की फजीहत, FIR कराने आए रेस्टोरेंट मालिक से कर डाली ये फरमाइश

19 अप्रैल 2018

tunnel
Lucknow

लखनऊ के इस इलाके में मिली गहरी सुरंग, हाथ लगाते ही हो गया ये

19 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

आइसक्रीम-कोल्ड ड्रिंक के शौकीन हैं तो रहें सतर्क, ये हो सकते नुकसान

19 अप्रैल 2018

कानपुर के ऐतिहासिक मंदिर
Kanpur

प्राचीन सभ्यताओं और अजब-गजब मंदिरों के लिए जाना जाता है ऐतिहासिक महानगर का ये इलाका

19 अप्रैल 2018

alka lamba
alka lamba
alka lamba
alka lamba

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.