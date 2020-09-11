शहर चुनें
रईस फिल्म देखने के बाद करने लगा शराब की तस्करी ...और ये है इसके मां-बाप की अपराध कुंडली

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 11 Sep 2020 06:18 AM IST
गिरफ्त में आरोपी...
गिरफ्त में आरोपी... - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बॉलीवुड मूवी रईस के किरदार से प्रभावित होकर एक युवक ने शराब तस्करी का धंधा शुरू कर दिया। यहां तक कि उसने अपने फोन की कॉलर टोन शाहरुख खान के डायलॉग-कोई धंधा छोटा या बड़ा नहीं है और कोई धर्म धंधे से बढ़कर नहीं है- लगा ली। आरोपी का नाम अजय है। 
 
गिरफ्त में आरोपी...
गिरफ्त में आरोपी... - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शराब की पेटियां
शराब की पेटियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
