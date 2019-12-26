शहर चुनें

नागरिकता कानून : पुलिस की सख्ती के बाद थमा अफवाहों का दौर, 24 घंटे आपके मैसेज पर है नजर

पुरुषोत्तम वर्मा, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 08:39 AM IST
नागरिकता कानून का विरोध करते लोग
1 of 5
नागरिकता कानून का विरोध करते लोग - फोटो : PTI
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध में 15 दिसंबर से शुरू हुआ अफवाहों का दौर अब थमता नजर आ रहा है। दिल्ली पुलिस भी मान रही है कि अपील व सख्ती के बाद अब फेसबुक, व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप व ट्विटर पर अफवाहें नहीं चल रही हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस ने 70 से ज्यादा मेसेज हटाने व व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप को ब्लॉक करने के लिए संबंधित एजेंसियों पत्र लिखा है। 
caa nrc delhi police rumors social media
नागरिकता कानून का विरोध करते लोग
नागरिकता कानून का विरोध करते लोग - फोटो : PTI
Protest against CAA
Protest against CAA - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Protest against CAA
Protest against CAA - फोटो : अमर उजाला
protest against caa
protest against caa - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेस वार्ता में उपद्रवियों द्वारा इस्तेमाल किए गए प्लेकार्ड दिखाते एसपी
प्रेस वार्ता में उपद्रवियों द्वारा इस्तेमाल किए गए प्लेकार्ड दिखाते एसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
