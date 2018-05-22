शहर चुनें

नशे में धुत होकर चला रहे थे गाड़ी, भीषण हुआ टक्कर तो गैस कटर से काटकर निकाली गई बॉडी 

Updated Tue, 22 May 2018 10:25 PM IST
car accident
1 of 4
आदर्श नगर में मंगलवार सुबह करीब 4:45 बजे एक बेकाबू शेवरले कार अनियंत्रित होकर दीवार से टकरा गई। हादसे में कार सवार युवती रिदम (22) की मौत हो गई जबकि कार चला रहा उसका दोस्त रोहन खुराना (24) गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। 
drink driving delhi accident

