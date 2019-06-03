शहर चुनें

चारधाम यात्रा 2019: अक्षय तृतीया पर ही क्यों खुलते हैं यमुनोत्री-गंगोत्री धाम के कपाट, पीछे है वरदान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 04:00 PM IST
यमुनोत्री धाम
यमुनोत्री धाम
हर साल अक्षय तृतीया के दिन ही चारधाम यात्रा शुरू होती है और इसी दिन सबसे पहले यमुनोत्री और गंगोत्री धाम के कपाट खुलते हैं। 
akshaya tritiya yamunotri dham gangotri dham char dham yatra chardham yatra 2019 अक्षय त़ृतीया गंगोत्री धाम यमुनोत्री धाम चारधाम यात्रा 2019
यमुनोत्री धाम
यमुनोत्री धाम
यमुनोत्री धाम
यमुनोत्री धाम
चार धाम यात्रा
चार धाम यात्रा
गंगोत्री
गंगोत्री
