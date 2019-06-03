बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5cf4effebdec22076b5f0b79","slug":"yamunotri-gangotri-dham-portal-open-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0927\u093e\u092e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e 2019: \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0924\u0943\u0924\u0940\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0917\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f, \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चारधाम यात्रा 2019: अक्षय तृतीया पर ही क्यों खुलते हैं यमुनोत्री-गंगोत्री धाम के कपाट, पीछे है वरदान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 04:00 PM IST
हर साल अक्षय तृतीया के दिन ही चारधाम यात्रा शुरू होती है और इसी दिन सबसे पहले यमुनोत्री और गंगोत्री धाम के कपाट खुलते हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5cf4effebdec22076b5f0b79","slug":"yamunotri-gangotri-dham-portal-open-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0927\u093e\u092e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e 2019: \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0924\u0943\u0924\u0940\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0917\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f, \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यमुनोत्री धाम
{"_id":"5cf4effebdec22076b5f0b79","slug":"yamunotri-gangotri-dham-portal-open-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0927\u093e\u092e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e 2019: \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0924\u0943\u0924\u0940\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0917\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f, \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यमुनोत्री धाम
{"_id":"5cf4effebdec22076b5f0b79","slug":"yamunotri-gangotri-dham-portal-open-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0927\u093e\u092e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e 2019: \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0924\u0943\u0924\u0940\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0917\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f, \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चार धाम यात्रा
{"_id":"5cf4effebdec22076b5f0b79","slug":"yamunotri-gangotri-dham-portal-open-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0927\u093e\u092e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e 2019: \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0924\u0943\u0924\u0940\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0917\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f, \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गंगोत्री
{"_id":"5cf4effebdec22076b5f0b79","slug":"yamunotri-gangotri-dham-portal-open-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0927\u093e\u092e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e 2019: \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0924\u0943\u0924\u0940\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0917\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f, \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आम जनता द्वारा प्रयोग किए जाने वाले अन्य बैंकों के एटीएम पर लगने वाले शुल्क में बदलाव होगा। RBI ने गुरुवार को एलान करते हुए कहा कि शुल्क में बदलाव के लिए एक कमेटी का गठन किया गया है।
6 जून 2019
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.