शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Uttarakhand Weather Update Today: Dehradun Mussoorie Road Blocked after Heavy Landslide

देहरादून-मसूरी मार्ग पर भारी भूस्खलन के बाद रास्ता बंद, शहर में आने पर लगी रोक, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Mon, 31 Aug 2020 08:09 PM IST
Uttarakhand Weather Update Today: Dehradun Mussoorie Road Blocked after Heavy Landslide
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
देहरादून- मसूरी मार्ग पर लगातार हो रहे भूस्खलन के मद्देनजर पुलिस प्रशासन ने मसूरी से पहले कुठाल गेट पर वाहनों की आवाजाही पर रोक लगा दी। देर शाम तक भी मार्ग से मलबे को हटाने का काम जारी था, लेकिन लगातार भूस्खलन के कारण मार्ग को नहीं खोला जा सका।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
पूरा करें भारतीय सेना का अपना सपना, CDS व CAPF में होगी बंपर भर्तियां
Click Here
विज्ञापन
rain flood landslide monsoon 2020 uttarakhand weather

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Former President of india Pranab Mukherjee death: Pranab Mukherjee came uttarakhand in 2016, Worry for students for not giving Quality education
Dehradun

स्मृति शेष: उत्तराखंड पहुंचकर पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी ने छात्रों के लिए जताई थी इस बात की चिंता

31 अगस्त 2020

मेरठ हत्या मामला
Meerut

बेटे का शव देख फूट-फूटकर रोए परिजन, पिता बोले- आखिर मेरे लाल ने किसी का क्या बिगाड़ा था, तस्वीरें

31 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
दिल्ली-मेरठ एक्सप्रेस-वे
Meerut

नितिन गडकरी ने छह मिनट में दिखाई लाइव रिपोर्ट, देखें कैसा होगा दिल्ली-मेरठ एक्सप्रेस-वे

31 अगस्त 2020

रामलखन विश्वकर्मा।
Gorakhpur

साढ़े पांच लाख बार 'श्रीराम' नाम लिख चुके हैं 'रामलखन', तस्वीरों में देखें इनका जुनून

31 अगस्त 2020

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें धन आगमन के शुभ योग
Kundali

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें धन आगमन के शुभ योग
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
Agra

फतेहपुर सीकरी-सिकंदरा स्मारक घूम सकेंगे पर्यटक, जानिये ताजमहल का कब खुलेगा ताला

31 अगस्त 2020

सांसद रवि किशन के साथ सेल्फी लेते युवा।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के सदर सांसद रवि किशन पहुंचे रामगढ़ताल, बोले- जल्द शुरू होगी फिल्मों की शूटिंग

31 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

शिखा श्रीवास्तव और कविता
Lucknow

हिंदी के माथे की बिंदी बन चमक रहीं युवा रचनाकार, विदेशों तक में हैं बेहद लोकप्रिय

31 अगस्त 2020

प्रो. सुधा यादव , पुष्पदंत जैन, वंदना गुप्ता और नुसरत अतीक की बगिया में भी खिलखिलाती है जिंदगी।
Gorakhpur

इस प्रोफेसर के घर के कोने-कोने में है हरियाली का राज, तस्वीरों में देखें इनकी बगिया में भी खिलती है जिंदगी

31 अगस्त 2020

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
विज्ञापन
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर
Agra

तिहरा हत्याकांड : कमरे में जलते मिले मां-बाप और बेटे के शव, घर के अंदर था खौफनाक मंजर

31 अगस्त 2020

अमर उजाला पड़ताल : खाली पड़े बैरियर
Agra

अमर उजाला पड़ताल : बैरियर खाली, कहीं मंदिर में बैठे तो कहीं गोदाम में सुस्ता रहे पुलिसवाले

31 अगस्त 2020

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें धन आगमन के शुभ योग
Kundali

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें धन आगमन के शुभ योग
सिकंदरा स्मारक (आगरा)
Agra

एक सितंबर से घूमिए फतेहपुर सीकरी और सिकंदरा समेत आगरा के यह स्मारक

31 अगस्त 2020

विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान लाठीचार्ज
Lucknow

यूपी: नीट परीक्षाओं के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे सपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर लाठीचार्ज, भारी फोर्स तैनात, तस्वीरें

31 अगस्त 2020

haridwar news: administrative team came after nainital High Court order to remove 15 temples, protest starts, seen in photos
Dehradun

कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद हरिद्वार में मंदिर हटाने पहुंची टीम तो 'जय श्रीराम' के नारों के साथ जमा हो गई भीड़ 

31 अगस्त 2020

सीआईएसएफ की शान 'एकलिस' व 'ऑल्डो'
Lucknow

सीआईएसएफ में इनकी शान का था हर कोई दीवाना, ... आठ साल बाद रिटायर, नम हुईं अधिकारियों की आंखें

31 अगस्त 2020

lucknow double murder
Lucknow

लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: खुद को जापानी उपन्यास का किरदार समझने लगी थी लड़की

31 अगस्त 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अगस्त में 16 और इस साल अब तक 161 आतंकी ढेर, 61 सुरक्षाकर्मी शहीद

31 अगस्त 2020

गोंडा-बहराइच राजमार्ग पर भीषण हादसा
Lucknow

यूपी: बहराइच सड़क हादसे का दर्दनाक मंजर, कई गांवों तक गूंजी टक्कर की आवाज

31 अगस्त 2020

एक साथ उठीं तीन अर्थियां
Meerut

एक साथ उठीं तीन अर्थियां, गांव में पसरा मातम, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल, देखें तस्वीरें

31 अगस्त 2020

मुख्यमंत्री बोले, मेरे लिए गोरखपुर की छवि और विकास किसी व्यक्ति से ज्यादा जरूरी।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने गोरखपुर के सांसद और विधायकों को पढ़ाया अनुशासन का पाठ, नगर विधायक को फटकारा

31 अगस्त 2020

बाकर हुसैन के ईमान बाड़े पर अलम, ताबूत, और ताजिया का जियारत कर मातम करते लोग।
Varanasi

खामोशी से गुजरा मुहर्रम, दिलों में गूंजा या हुसैन, यौमे आशूरा पर निभाई गई सिर्फ रवायत

31 अगस्त 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में रामकथा का हुआ शुभारंभ।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: गोरक्षपीठाधीश्वर योगी आदित्यनाथ की अगुवाई में गोरखनाथ मंदिर में निकली शोभायात्रा, श्रीराम कथा का हुआ शुभारंभ

31 अगस्त 2020

lucknow double murder
Lucknow

लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: आरोपी बच्ची को कमरे में दिखते थे भूत, जांच में मिली ऐसी चीजें कि पुलिस भी रह गई हैरान

31 अगस्त 2020

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited