बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अपने शत्रु के घर में प्रवेश करने वाले हैं शुक्रदेव, इन चार राशियों पर पड़ेगा बुरा प्रभाव
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
shukra grah or venus will enters in Sagittarius effect on zodiacs
{"_id":"5a2e34c84f1c1b193e8b7f29","slug":"shukra-grah-or-venus-will-enters-in-sagittarius-effect-on-zodiacs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 12 Dec 2017 12:22 AM IST
पारिवारिक सुख और समृद्धि के वाहक शुक्रदेव अपने शत्रु की राशि में प्रवेश करने वाले हैं। उनके इस प्ररिवर्तन से ये चार राशि वाले सबसे ज्याद प्रभावित होंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a2e2d5b4f1c1b4e718b8653","slug":"cash-withdrawal-rule-from-all-bank-rules-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a2e350b4f1c1bc45b8bb51b","slug":"five-heart-touching-facts-about-minor-s-life-in-gaur-city-double-murder-case-in-greater-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a2e541b4f1c1b4c528b8b7c","slug":"sukanya-samriddhi-yojna-bank-account-by-name-of-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 1000 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a2c2d8d4f1c1bc1678c0b36","slug":"political-events-will-be-fast-after-changing-sun-position","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!