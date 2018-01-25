अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   public opinion about padmaavat in dehradun

पद्मावत देखकर आए लोगों ने जो कहा, करणी सेना के लिए किसी 'तमाचे' से कम नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 12:18 AM IST
public opinion about padmaavat in dehradun
1 of 6
पद्मावत की रिलीज से पहले स्पेशल शो देखकर लोगों ने फिल्म को लेकर खुलकर अपनी राय रखी। जानिए कहा...


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
padmavati padmaavat sanjay leela bhansali bollywood news ranveer singh

Recommended

Fog and snowfall warning in uttarakhand
Dehradun

अगले 24 घंटे इन जिलों में पड़ेगा भयंकर कोहरा, बर्फबारी से बढ़ेगी कड़ाके की ठंड

25 जनवरी 2018

rare red fox capture in cctv during snowfall in kedarnath
Dehradun

भारी बर्फबारी के बीच केदारनाथ में मिला कुछ ऐसा, कि देखने वालों को भी नहीं हुआ यकीन

25 जनवरी 2018

padmavat : in protest against the movie, protesters broke buses in sector 4/5
Delhi NCR

पद्मावत बवाल : गुरुग्राम में नकाबपोश उपद्रवियों ने स्कूल बस पर पथराव कर आग लगाई, 2 छात्र घायल

24 जनवरी 2018

protest against movie padmavat in uttar pradesh.
Lucknow

पद्मावत पर बवाल: पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को मॉल से खींचकर पीटा, पथराव-लाठीचार्ज, तस्वीरें

24 जनवरी 2018

public facing trouble due to 200 rupee new note
Dehradun

अब 200 रुपए के नए नोट ने किया लोगों को परेशान, पीछे है ये वजह

24 जनवरी 2018

Tax payer traders must read this good news
Dehradun

व्यापारियों के लिए Tax को लेकर फायदे की खबर, दूर हो जाएगी सबसे बड़ी टेंशन

25 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

padmavat : buses burnt in gurugram on the name of protest
Delhi NCR

पद्मावत की रिलीज के खिलाफ हरियाणा में हिंसक हुआ प्रदर्शन, जलाई बसें

24 जनवरी 2018

big news for pnb account holders
Dehradun

PNB में खाता है तो बैंक जाने से पहले पढ़ लें यह खबर, नही तो परेशानी होगी

25 जनवरी 2018

indian army recruitment 2018
Dehradun

बेरोजगार युवाओं के लिए सेना में भर्ती का सुनहरा मौका, इन्हें मिलेगी खास छूट

24 जनवरी 2018

bjp mla statement on uttar pradesh government
Kanpur

भाजपा व‌िधायक ने द‌िखाए अपनी ही सरकार के ख‌िलाफ 'बगावती तेवर', कहा नहीं हुअा काेई व‌िकास कार्य

24 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat show display in police protection
Dehradun

दर्शकों ने मल्टीप्लेक्स में पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ बैठकर देखी पद्मावत, चप्पे-चप्पे पर रही निगरानी

25 जनवरी 2018

Plastic flour in market after egg and rice
Dehradun

अंडे और चावल के बाद अब आया प्लास्टिक का आटा, जो हुआ देखकर चौंक गए सभी

25 जनवरी 2018

cm kejriwal talks about padmavat release
Delhi NCR

पद्मावत विवाद में केजरीवाल ने मारे मौके पर चौके, कसे केंद्र सरकार पर तीखे तंज

24 जनवरी 2018

Yamunanagar school principal murder case, Shivansh meet mother
Chandigarh

प्रिंसिपल हत्याकांड: कातिल बेटे को देख बोल पड़ी मां- ये तूने क्या किया बेटा...

24 जनवरी 2018

venus zodiac change bring good news
Dehradun

शुक्र ने बदली अपनी जगह, इन राशियों के जातक को होगा ऐसा लाभ जो कभी सोचा न होगा

24 जनवरी 2018

ten thousand jobs in ram dev patanjali
Dehradun

बाबा रामदेव दे रहे नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, ऐसे करें 10 हजार नई भर्तियों के लिए आवेदन

24 जनवरी 2018

aap activists protest against modi government over his pakoda remark.
Lucknow

पुलिस ने पलटा आप कार्यकर्ताओं का 'पकौड़ा काउंटर', पीएम मोदी का कर रहे थे विरोध, तस्वीरें

24 जनवरी 2018

keshav prasad maurya statement about law and order of up
Kanpur

ताबड़तोड़ हत्याओं अाैर 'पद्मावत' र‌िलीज पर बाेले ड‌िप्टी सीएम कहा- कानून-व्यवस्था नहीं बिगड़ने देंगे

24 जनवरी 2018

six city temperature recorded in minus after snowfall in himachal
Shimla

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में बर्फ से लकदक हुई चोटियां, शीत लहर चलने की चेतावनी

24 जनवरी 2018

dogs attacked on children in sitapur.
Lucknow

सीतापुर में आदमखोर कुत्तों का आतंक, बच्चों हमला कर नोंच डाला, तस्वीरें

24 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
Delhi NCR

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

22 जनवरी 2018

read this for stopping students from having high violent tendency
Delhi NCR

बच्चों को गलत राह पर जाने और उनमें हिंसक प्रवृति रोकने का ये है सबसे आसान तरीका

24 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.