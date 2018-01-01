बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4a594e4f1c1b346f8b4635","slug":"new-year-2018-snowfall-in-auli-and-badrinath-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0913\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4a594e4f1c1b346f8b4635","slug":"new-year-2018-snowfall-in-auli-and-badrinath-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0913\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4a594e4f1c1b346f8b4635","slug":"new-year-2018-snowfall-in-auli-and-badrinath-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0913\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4a594e4f1c1b346f8b4635","slug":"new-year-2018-snowfall-in-auli-and-badrinath-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0913\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4a594e4f1c1b346f8b4635","slug":"new-year-2018-snowfall-in-auli-and-badrinath-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0913\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4a594e4f1c1b346f8b4635","slug":"new-year-2018-snowfall-in-auli-and-badrinath-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0913\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4a594e4f1c1b346f8b4635","slug":"new-year-2018-snowfall-in-auli-and-badrinath-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0913\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4a594e4f1c1b346f8b4635","slug":"new-year-2018-snowfall-in-auli-and-badrinath-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0913\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.