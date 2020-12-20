शहर चुनें
Indian Army Bharti Rally: Youth Crowd in Sena Bharti Rally in Uttarakhand Kotdwar during Bitter Cold Weather

Indian Army Bharti Rally: हाड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड के बीच युवाओं में दिखा देशभक्ति का जोश, देखें तस्वीरें... 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोटद्वार, Updated Sun, 20 Dec 2020 04:17 PM IST
Indian Army Bharti Rally: Youth Crowd in Sena Bharti Rally in Uttarakhand Kotdwar during Bitter Cold Weather
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के कोटद्वार में रविवार से सेना भर्ती शुरू हो गई है। हाड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड के बीच सुबह पांच बजे जब भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई तो युवाओं में देशक्ति का जोश भरपूर नजर आया। भर्ती रैली में बड़ी संख्या में युवा भाग लेने पहुंचे। तस्वीरें देखिए... 
kotdwar uttarakhand army recruitment sena bharti indian army

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
