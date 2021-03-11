शहर चुनें

हरिद्वारः कुंभ के पहले शाही स्नान के लिए पहुंची भक्तों की भारी भीड़, हरकी पैड़ी से हाईवे तक लग गया जाम, तस्वीरें

Nirmala Suyal
Nirmala Suyal
Updated Thu, 11 Mar 2021 09:10 AM IST
Updated Thu, 11 Mar 2021 09:10 AM IST
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महाकुंभ के पहले शाही स्नान के मौके पर आज गुरुवार को तीर्थनगरी हरिद्वार में भक्तों का रैला उमड़ पड़ा। तड़के से शुरू हुए इस स्नान के लिए भीड़ भी इतनी थी कि पैर रखने की जगह नहीं मिली।

महाशिवरात्रि 2021: 101 साल बाद बन रहा विशेष संयोग, इस शुभ मुहूर्त में राशि के अनुसार करें रुद्राभिषेक

बताया गया कि भक्त तड़के चार बजे से ही घाटों पर स्नान के लिए पहुंच गए थे। तब से स्नान जारी रहा। जिसके बाद सात बजे हरकी पैड़ी के गंगा घाटों को खाली करवा लिया गया।

महाकुंभ 2021: 11 हजार यात्रियों की हुई रैंडम जांच, मेला क्षेत्र में तीन कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले

बता दें कि इस  दौरान घाटों की सफाई का कार्य किया गया। क्याेंकि सुबह 11 बजे से अखाड़े स्नान के लिए पहुंचने वाले हैं। इस दौरान श्रद्धालु हरकी पैड़ी क्षेत्र छोड़कर अन्य घाटों पर स्नान करेंगे। 

हरिद्वार: महाशिवरात्रि से पहले कुंभनगरी में उमड़ा श्रद्धालुओं का सैलाब, पहले शाही स्नान के लिए ऐसे सजी हरकी पैड़ी, तस्वीरें...

महाशिवरात्रि पर्व और महाकुंभ के पहले शाही स्नान पर हरिद्वार में श्रद्धालुओं का जनसैलाब उमड़ा है। देर रात से हाईवे जाम हैं और श्रद्धालु पैदल गंगा घाटों पर पहुंच रहे हैं। सुबह तड़के से ही हरकी पैड़ी पर जबरदस्त भीड़ लगी है।
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान - फोटो : एएनआई
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान - फोटो : एएनआई
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान - फोटो : एएनआई
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लगा जाम
लगा जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
