हरिद्वारः कुंभ के पहले शाही स्नान के लिए पहुंची भक्तों की भारी भीड़, हरकी पैड़ी से हाईवे तक लग गया जाम, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"604988f84c772e49bc3e3f53","slug":"haridwar-kumbh-mela-2021-maha-shivaratri-ganga-snan-today-in-haridwar-watch-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0932\u0917 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"604988f84c772e49bc3e3f53","slug":"haridwar-kumbh-mela-2021-maha-shivaratri-ganga-snan-today-in-haridwar-watch-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0932\u0917 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"604988f84c772e49bc3e3f53","slug":"haridwar-kumbh-mela-2021-maha-shivaratri-ganga-snan-today-in-haridwar-watch-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0932\u0917 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
- फोटो : एएनआई
{"_id":"604988f84c772e49bc3e3f53","slug":"haridwar-kumbh-mela-2021-maha-shivaratri-ganga-snan-today-in-haridwar-watch-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0932\u0917 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"604988f84c772e49bc3e3f53","slug":"haridwar-kumbh-mela-2021-maha-shivaratri-ganga-snan-today-in-haridwar-watch-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0932\u0917 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"604988f84c772e49bc3e3f53","slug":"haridwar-kumbh-mela-2021-maha-shivaratri-ganga-snan-today-in-haridwar-watch-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0932\u0917 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
- फोटो : एएनआई
{"_id":"604988f84c772e49bc3e3f53","slug":"haridwar-kumbh-mela-2021-maha-shivaratri-ganga-snan-today-in-haridwar-watch-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0932\u0917 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"604988f84c772e49bc3e3f53","slug":"haridwar-kumbh-mela-2021-maha-shivaratri-ganga-snan-today-in-haridwar-watch-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0932\u0917 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
- फोटो : एएनआई
{"_id":"604988f84c772e49bc3e3f53","slug":"haridwar-kumbh-mela-2021-maha-shivaratri-ganga-snan-today-in-haridwar-watch-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0932\u0917 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"604988f84c772e49bc3e3f53","slug":"haridwar-kumbh-mela-2021-maha-shivaratri-ganga-snan-today-in-haridwar-watch-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0932\u0917 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लगा जाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"604988f84c772e49bc3e3f53","slug":"haridwar-kumbh-mela-2021-maha-shivaratri-ganga-snan-today-in-haridwar-watch-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0932\u0917 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महाकुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला