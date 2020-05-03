शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
MyCity App MyCity App
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: Indian Army helicopter sprinkle Flowers on corona warriors, Amazing Visuals

उत्तराखंड: सेना ने कोरोना योद्धाओं पर फूलों की बरसात कर बढ़ाया हौसला, देखकर खिल उठे चेहरे, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 03 May 2020 12:12 PM IST
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: Indian Army helicopter sprinkle Flowers on corona warriors, Amazing Visuals
1 of 6
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने को मोर्चा संभाल रहे डॉक्टरों, सफाईकर्मियों, चिकित्सा सहायकों का आज भारतीय वायुसेना ने फूलों की बरसात कर हौसला बढ़ाया। आसमान से बरसते फूलों को देख  कोरोना योद्धाओं के चेहरे खिल उठे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें एयरफोर्स X & Y ग्रुप | अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 500 रुपये की छूट
Click here
विज्ञापन
corona warriors welcome corona warriors covid-19 updates flowers sprinkle on hospitals uttarakhand lockdown coronavirus coronavirus in india उत्तराखंड लॉकडाउन covid 19 covid 19 in india indian army janta curfew aiims rishikesh coronavirus in uttarakhand uttarakhand coronavirus cases coronavirus cases in uttarakhand coronavirus update uttarakhand uttarakhand coronavirus case coronavirus update india uttarakhand corona cases

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

चंडीगढ़ में कोरोना योद्धाओं को सलामी।
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ और पंचकूला में वायुसेना ने खास अंदाज में किया कोरोना योद्धाओं को सलाम, देखें तस्वीरें

3 मई 2020

यूपी में लॉकडाउन का हाल
Kanpur

Lockdown in UP: हर रोज बढ़ रही कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या फिर भी लोग उड़ा रहे लॉकडाउन की धज्जियां

3 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज पर पुष्पवर्षा
Agra

कोरोना से लड़ने वाले योद्धाओं को सेना का सलाम, आसमान से फूल बरसाकर बढ़ाया हौसला

3 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन 3.0: ओरेंज जोन में होने के बाद भी गोरखपुर में नहीं मिलेगी कोई छूट, जानिए क्या है वजह

3 मई 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
बैंड डिस्प्ले करते सेना के जवान
Meerut

कोरोना योद्धाओं के सम्मान में मेरठ में दो स्थानों पर सेना ने किया बैंड डिस्प्ले, मिलिट्री बैंड के बारे में नहीं जानते होंगें ये खास बातें

3 मई 2020

यूपी में मौसम का हाल
Kanpur

6 मई तक यूपी के कई शहरों में भारी बारिश और आंधी की चेतावनी, मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट

3 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कोरोना योद्धाओं पर बरसाए गए फूल।
Varanasi

वाराणसी के कोरोना योद्धाओं का सम्मान, हेलीकॉप्टर से बरसाए गए फूल

3 मई 2020

मौसम वाराणसी।
Varanasi

हवा में नमी बरकरार, बारिश के आसार, जानें पूर्वांचल में अगले सप्ताह कैसा रहेगा मौसम

3 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन 3.0: गोरखपुर जिले की चारों तरफ की सीमाएं सील, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे हो रही है निगरानी

3 मई 2020

लॉकडाउन में लोगों के अजब-गजब बहाने
Gorakhpur

घर से बाहर निकले लोगों को पुलिस ने सिखाया सबक, बना रहे अजब-गजब बहाने

3 मई 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
दो रूप : 33 साल पहले मंदोदरी और आज की अपराजिता
Meerut

33 साल बाद: मेरठ की बेटी बनी थी रामायण की मंदोदरी, अमर उजाला से साझा कीं यादें

3 मई 2020

पुलिस पर टूटा कोरोना का कहर
Kanpur

Coronavirus: डीआईजी के पीआरओ-एलआईयू इंस्पेक्टर सहित 14 कोरोना पॉजिटिव, अब तक 24 पुलिसकर्मी संक्रमित

3 मई 2020

कोरोना को साजिश बताकर लोगों को भड़काने का वीडियो हुआ वायरल
Kanpur

कोरोना को साजिश बता दिया भड़काऊ भाषण, वीडियो वायरल, देशद्रोह समेत कई संगीन धाराओं में एफआईआर दर्ज

3 मई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने तेज की संदिग्धों की तलाश, क्वारंटीन लोगों के एकत्र किए जा रहे नमूने

3 मई 2020

Gorakhpur Railway station
Gorakhpur

दुनिया के सबसे लंबे प्लेटफॉर्म की बदली सूरत, लॉकडाउन ने कर दिया ऐसा हाल कि यकीन नहीं होगा

3 मई 2020

सीएम योगी से माता पिता के साथ बात करता सौरभ कुमार
Kanpur

सीएम योगी ने किया फोन, कहा सौरभ कुमार बोल रहे हो, खाते में रुपया आया कि नहीं, नि:शुल्क राशन मिला...

2 मई 2020

himachal cabinet meeting decisions today relaxations in green zones of state
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल कैबिनेट बैठक: खुलेंगे शराब के ठेके, एक्साइज पॉलिसी को दिया एक्सटेंशन

2 मई 2020

50 सोसाइटी की महिलाओं ने जरूरतमंद लोगों के लिए बनाईं रोटियां
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः 50 सोसाइटी की महिलाओं ने जरूरतमंद लोगों के लिए बना डाली पांच लाख रोटियां

2 मई 2020

घर की बाहरी दीवार तोड़ते हुए बेडरूम में घुसी कार
Delhi NCR

आधी रात में भूकंप जैसी कंपन से दहल गया मकान, दीवार तोड़ बेडरूम में जा घुसी थी कार

2 मई 2020

weather news
Basti

आंधी-बारिश ने ली पांच की जान, अगले तीन-चार दिन और खराब रहेगा मौसम, देखें तस्वीरें

2 मई 2020

लॉकडाउन में राशन वितरण कर रहीं आवासीय कल्याण समितियां
Lucknow

जरूरतमंदों के लिए मददगार बनीं आवासीय कल्याण समितियां. लॉकडाउन में किसी को राशन तो किसी को पहुंचा रहे घर

2 मई 2020

यूपी लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

Lockdown in UP: सख्ती के बावजूद कहीं लॉकडाउन का पालन तो कहीं उल्लंघन, कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों का हाल

2 मई 2020

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited