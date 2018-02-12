बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8166894f1c1b4f588b82ef","slug":"awesome-photos-of-snowfall-in-kedarnath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0924 \u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यहां मौसम ने ली करवट और बर्फबारी के बाद दिखा जन्नत सा नजारा, तस्वीरों में देखें...
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 03:43 PM IST
एकाएक सोमवार को उत्तराखंड में मौसम ने करवट बदल ली। बारिश से तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई, जिससे यहां की वादियां बर्फ से ढक गईं।
