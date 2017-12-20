बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
श्रीलंका के छक्के छुड़ाने वाले 'युजवेंद्र चहल' का जज्बा देखिए, 7 साल तक खेत में की थी प्रैक्टिस
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
yujvender chahal practices on farm says father kk chahal
{"_id":"5a3a93094f1c1bee6a8b4fa2","slug":"yujvender-chahal-practices-on-farm-says-father-kk-chahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 '\u092f\u0941\u091c\u0935\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u091a\u0939\u0932' \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, 7 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 10:18 PM IST
पहले टी20 में श्रीलंका के छक्के छुड़ाने वाले 'युजवेंद्र चहल' को जब प्रैक्टिस करने की जगह नही मिली तो देखिए उन्होने क्या किया था...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3a401a4f1c1bca678c2a0d","slug":"archaeological-survey-of-india-found-poor-condition-on-main-tomb-of-jama-masjid-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093e \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59b8fe164f1c1bf07f8b6919","slug":"pradyuman-thakur-murder-gardener-reveals-new-secret-about-main-accused-ashok","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a3a89814f1c1b193e8b9e1a","slug":"honeypreet-named-as-conspirator-in-panchkula-violence","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u0915\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936, \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3a62c34f1c1bfc0f8b4fa3","slug":"biggest-kitchen-of-the-world-in-golden-temple-amritsar-kitchen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0930 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 25 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3a5d964f1c1bd1408be011","slug":"20-facts-about-city-beautiful-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 20 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0938, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!