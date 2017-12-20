बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक ऐसी रसोई जहां हर घंटे बनती हैं 25 हजार रोटियां, लाखों लोग खाते हैं मुफ्त खाना
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 06:57 PM IST
दुनिया में एक इतनी बड़ी रसोई है, जहां एक घंटे में 25 हजार रोटियां बनती हैं और रोज लाखों लोग मुफ्त खाना खाते हैं। चौंक गए न जानकर, खुद देख लीजिए।
