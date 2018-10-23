शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   World Wrestling Championship, Wrestler Bajrang Punia Untold Fcats

एक पहलवान, जो सीएम से भी 'भिड़' गए थे और अब हारकर भी बना दिया बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, 5 अनकही बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 11:23 AM IST
बजरंग पूनिया
1 of 8
एक पहलवान, जो मंच पर सीएम से भिड़ गए थे। जुनून ऐसा है कि वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप में हार गए, सपना अधूरा रह गया, फिर भी दो ऐसे रिकॉर्ड बनाए कि सब देखते ही रह गए। जानिए, उनके बारे में सब कुछ...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world wrestling championship bajrang punia bajrang punia untold fcats international wrestler sports
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

gurugram shootout
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: 10 दिन बाद जिंदगी की जंग हार गया जज का बेटा, जाते-जाते 3 को दे गया जिंदगी

23 अक्टूबर 2018

vivek vihar accident
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: दिल्ली की सड़कों पर चार्टर्ड बस का खूनी खेल, ऑटो को बुरी तरह रौंदा

23 अक्टूबर 2018

आरोपी मीरा यादव ने किया खुलासा
Lucknow

विधान परिषद सभापति के बेटे की मौत मामले में नया मोड़, मां के इस खुलासे से उड़ी पुलिस की नींद

23 अक्टूबर 2018

himachal cabinet decisions today news
Shimla

कैबिनेट ने दी इन पदों को भरने की मंजूरी, 50 हजार युवाओं को होगा फायदा, जानिए 30 बड़े फैसले

23 अक्टूबर 2018

puja aarti
Dehradun

शरद पूर्णिमा 2018: 24 अक्टूबर को राशि के अनुसार करेंगे यह आसान उपाय तो घर आएगी लक्ष्मी

23 अक्टूबर 2018

नवजात बच्ची की हत्या मामला कानपुर
Kanpur

'शादी के 2 दिन बाद पता चला वो गर्भवती थी, बीवी से प्यार हुआ पर बच्ची को रास्ते से हटाना मेरी मजबूरी'

23 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

डेमो
Dehradun

इस बार विवाह सीजन पर पड़ेगा कई ग्रहों का प्रभाव, इनके बारे में जानने के लिए क्लिक करें...

23 अक्टूबर 2018

सुहागरात को दुल्हन की पिटाई
Varanasi

पत्नी ने ससुराल जाने से किया इंकार, बोली- मेरा पति तो...

23 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

सीएम योगी की फ्लीट की गाड़ी चला रहे पुलिसकर्मी पर भड़का कैबिनेट मंत्री महाना का गुस्सा

23 अक्टूबर 2018

sanjeev chaturvedi
Dehradun

पढ़िए, उस अफसर के बारे में जिसकी आरटीआई ने किया पीएमओ की नाक में दम

23 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलिस जानकारी लेती हुई
Lucknow

विधान परिषद सभापति के बेटे के हत्याकांड में सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच, वजह जानकर पुलिस भी चौंकी

22 अक्टूबर 2018

petrol pump strike
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के 400 पेट्रोल पंपों पर लगे ताले, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे परेशान हैं वाहन वाले

22 अक्टूबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

'मुख्यमंत्री का मैसेज'...उसे सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल करें

23 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड रखने वालों के लिए बड़ी खबर, फ्रॉड से बचाने के लिए बैंक ने निकाला ये नया तरीका

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Amritsar rail accident
Punjab

दुर्घटनास्थल पर मौजूद थीं सिद्धू की पत्नी, लोगों ने कहा- हादसा होते ही निकल गईं

19 अक्टूबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

पूर्वांचल में हादसों का दिन रहा सोमवार, रफ्तार के कहर ने लील ली 12 लोगों की जान, कई घायल

23 अक्टूबर 2018

nd tiwari
Dehradun

एनडी की अंतिम यात्रा में जुटे भाजपाई-कांग्रेसी, छलके नेता और लोगों के आंसू, तस्वीरें बेहद भावुक

22 अक्टूबर 2018

burari death case
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी कांडः 3 महीने बाद फिर चर्चा में आया भाटिया परिवार का घर, बड़े बेटे दिनेश ने की पूजा-पाठ

19 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलिस स्मृति दिवस
Lucknow

शहादत पर बोले परिवारीजन; ‘जी भर के देख भी नहीं पाई, वो शहीद हो गए’

22 अक्टूबर 2018

suicide in faridabad
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद भाई-बहन आत्महत्या: जांच में आया नया मोड़, बेटियों को नन बनाना चाहती थी मां

21 अक्टूबर 2018

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसा
Chandigarh

Pics: देखिए वो 5 सेकेंड, जिसमें मौत' बनकर आई ट्रेन और बिछ गईं 61 लाशें, तबाही का मंजर

21 अक्टूबर 2018

indian army
Jammu

J&K: तस्वीरों में देखियें, ऐसे सुरक्षाबलों ने मार गिराए पांच आतंकी

21 अक्टूबर 2018

बजरंग पूनिया
बजरंग पूनिया
बजरंग पूनिया
बजरंग पूनिया
बजरंग पुनिया
bajrang punia
बजरंग पूनिया
BAJRANG PUNIA
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.