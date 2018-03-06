बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9e6d314f1c1b28428b8c62","slug":"women-s-day-manu-bhakar-the-youngest-indian-female-shooter-to-win-gold-medal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u092d\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'गोल्डन गर्ल' मनु भाकर को मां का सलाम, खोले बेटी के ऐसे राज, सबको होगा नाज
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, झज्जर(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 04:12 PM IST
वूमेन्स डे के मौके पर हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं 16 साल की उस बहादुर बेटी के बारे में, जिस पर पूरा देश नाज कर रहा है। जानिए कौन हैं?
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a9e6d314f1c1b28428b8c62","slug":"women-s-day-manu-bhakar-the-youngest-indian-female-shooter-to-win-gold-medal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u092d\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9e6d314f1c1b28428b8c62","slug":"women-s-day-manu-bhakar-the-youngest-indian-female-shooter-to-win-gold-medal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u092d\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9e6d314f1c1b28428b8c62","slug":"women-s-day-manu-bhakar-the-youngest-indian-female-shooter-to-win-gold-medal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u092d\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9e6d314f1c1b28428b8c62","slug":"women-s-day-manu-bhakar-the-youngest-indian-female-shooter-to-win-gold-medal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u092d\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9e6d314f1c1b28428b8c62","slug":"women-s-day-manu-bhakar-the-youngest-indian-female-shooter-to-win-gold-medal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u092d\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9e6d314f1c1b28428b8c62","slug":"women-s-day-manu-bhakar-the-youngest-indian-female-shooter-to-win-gold-medal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u092d\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9e6d314f1c1b28428b8c62","slug":"women-s-day-manu-bhakar-the-youngest-indian-female-shooter-to-win-gold-medal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u092d\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9e6d314f1c1b28428b8c62","slug":"women-s-day-manu-bhakar-the-youngest-indian-female-shooter-to-win-gold-medal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u092d\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9e6d314f1c1b28428b8c62","slug":"women-s-day-manu-bhakar-the-youngest-indian-female-shooter-to-win-gold-medal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u092d\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9e6d314f1c1b28428b8c62","slug":"women-s-day-manu-bhakar-the-youngest-indian-female-shooter-to-win-gold-medal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u092d\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9e6d314f1c1b28428b8c62","slug":"women-s-day-manu-bhakar-the-youngest-indian-female-shooter-to-win-gold-medal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u092d\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.