शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   weird facts, Unique Tree of Peepal from time of mahabharata

देखिए पीपल का एक पेड़, जो अपने आप अचानक गिर जाता है, सूख जाता है और फिर से पनप जाता है

जीतेंद्र जीत, अमर उजाला, हिसार(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 02:51 PM IST
पीपल का अनोखा पेड़
1 of 5
पीपल का अनोखा पेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हम आपको बता रहे हैं एक ऐसे अनोखे पेड़ के बारे में जो अपने आप अचानक गिर जाता है, सूख जाता है और फिर हरा-भरा होकर उग जाता है। एग्रीकल्चर हिसार यूनिवर्सिटी में वानिकी विभाग के अध्यक्ष डॉ. आरएस ढिल्लो कहते हैं कि यह पेड़ में किसी जेनेटिक कारण से हो सकता है, लेकिन जांच का विषय है। पेड़ की जांच की जाएगी और जांच के बाद ही इसके बारे में विस्तार से बताएंगे। देखिए तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
peepal tree weird news weird facts unique tree unique tree of peepal
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

हादसे ने छीनीं खुशियां
Lucknow

पल भर में उजड़ गईं सारी खुशियां, चार दिन पहले दी थी नए घर की पार्टी, दिसंबर में थी शादी

9 जुलाई 2019

Shimla News Today: many roads closed and landslide in himachal after heavy rainfall
Shimla

हिमाचल में मूसलाधार बारिश का कहर, घरों में घुसा मलबा, पेड़ गिरे और कई सड़कें ठप

9 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
pics of deadly Car accident in kotkhai shimla and dead bodies found in poor condition
Shimla

तस्वीरें: भीषण सड़क हादसे में कार के उड़े परखच्चे, क्षत-विक्षत हालत में मिले मृतकों के शव

9 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

आगरा बस हादसे पर बड़ा खुलासा, ड्राइवर रूट से अनजान था, फिर भी उसे ही भेज दिया

9 जुलाई 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Police raid in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for search of komal
Delhi NCR

मैनेजर कोमल नहर में नहीं कूदी, पुलिस का दावा जिंदा है वो, मोबाइल लोकेशन से मिले अहम सुराग

9 जुलाई 2019

हादसे ने छीनीं खुशियां
Lucknow

यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे हादसाः अरीवा के 'सरप्राइज' ने दिया मां को जिंदगी भर का गम

9 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

डॉ. रीना सिंह (फाइल फोटो) और पति डॉ. आलोक का अस्पताल
Varanasi

दोबारा कराए गए पोस्टमार्टम से हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सामने आई डॉ. रीना के मौत की वजह

9 जुलाई 2019

बस हादसे के बाद एक्सप्रेसवे पर रात में सन्नाटा
Agra

तस्वीरें: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर सुबह जिस जगह बस हादसा हुआ, रात में वहां पसरी लापरवाही

9 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
Rainfall Create Waterlogging and landslide in mountain areas uttarakhand photos
Dehradun

बारिश से तालाब बनी देहरादून की सड़कें, पहाड़ में भूस्खलन से कई जगह रास्ते बंद, तस्वीरें...

9 जुलाई 2019

A DCM falls down in a river in Raebareli.
Lucknow

रायबरेली में आगरा बस हादसे जैसी दुर्घटना, पुल से अनियंत्रित होकर नदी में गिरा डीसीएम, दो की मौत

9 जुलाई 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
हादसे के बाद सबसे पहले पहुंचे निहाल सिंह
Agra

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसा: 'देवदूत' बनकर आए निहाल, नाले में आधी डूबी बस से बचाईं जिन्दगियां

9 जुलाई 2019

पांडुलिपि
Dehradun

यहां मिली 150 साल का इतिहास समेटे 24 पांडुलिपियां, दो राजाओं के शासनकाल का है उल्लेख, तस्वीरें...

9 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Varanasi

12 जुलाई से चार महीने तक नहीं गूंजेगी शहनाई, करना होगा इन वस्तुओं का त्याग

9 जुलाई 2019

रोते-बिलखते मृतकों के परिजन
Agra

बस हादसा: अपनों की मौत के गम में डूबे परिजनों को 'सरकारी सिस्टम' ने भी किया दुखी

9 जुलाई 2019

बस हादसे की तस्वीरें
Agra

आगरा: ड्राइवर की झपकी से मौत के आगोश में समाए 29 लोग, नाले में बिखरे शव

9 जुलाई 2019

फिरोजाबाद में बारिश से हुआ जलभराव
Agra

ब्रज में बारिश ने बढ़ाईं मुश्किलें, तालाब में तब्दील हुईं सड़कें, फिरोजाबाद में दो की मौत

9 जुलाई 2019

झरना नाले में गिरी बस
Agra

एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसा: 120 किमी की 'रफ्तार' से आई मौत, 40 फीट नीचे नाले में समाईं 29 जिंदगियां

9 जुलाई 2019

अरीवा (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे हादसा: पिता की मौत के बाद बेटी निभा रही थी 'फर्ज', अरीवा की मौत से टूटा परिवार

9 जुलाई 2019

World cup semifinal people offer prayers for team india in varanasi
Varanasi

सेमीफाइनल में टीम इंडिया के लिए काशी में हो रही पूजा, हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ मांगी विराट जीत

9 जुलाई 2019

अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रेमिका
Kanpur

सुहागरात के दिन पत्नी से पहले प्रेमिका को दिया ऑफर, बोला मेरे दोस्त से बनाओ संबंध, इंकार पर काटा गला

8 जुलाई 2019

बस को जेसीबी मशीन से नाले से बाहर निकाला गया
Agra

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसाः कंडक्टर ने बताया तेज थी रफ्तार, नींद में था ड्राइवर

9 जुलाई 2019

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे
Agra

'मौत' का यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे: इस साल अब तक हादसों में जा चुकी है 140 लोगों की जान

9 जुलाई 2019

पीपल का अनोखा पेड़
पीपल का अनोखा पेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीपल का अनोखा पेड़
पीपल का अनोखा पेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीपल का अनोखा पेड़
पीपल का अनोखा पेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पेड़ देखने आए श्रद्धालु
पेड़ देखने आए श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंदिर के पुजारी
मंदिर के पुजारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

अपने गाने को लेकर फिर विवादों में फंसे हनी सिंह, अश्लीलता फैलाने के आरोप में दर्ज हुई FIR

सिंगर यो यो हनी सिंह अपने गाए गाने ‘मखना’ को लेकर विवादों में फंसे गए हैं। हनी सिंह पर अपने गाने मखना के जरिए अश्लीलता फैलाने का आरोप है। राज्य महिला आयोग की शिकायत पर हनी सिंह के खिलाफ पंजाब के मोहाली के मटौर थाने में मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

9 जुलाई 2019

उर्मिला मातोंंडकर 3:06

उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने पार्टी पर लगाए बड़े आरोप कहा, पार्टी नेताओं ने हरा दिया

9 जुलाई 2019

बीएसएनएल 1:11

एक अक्टूबर तक BSNL ग्राहकों को रोज फ्री में मिलेगा 2.2GB डाटा, यह हैं उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

9 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:02

पुरी में श्रद्धालुओं ने पेश की मानवता की मिसाल और एक महिला की गंदी हरकत देख फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा

9 जुलाई 2019

राहत-बचाव 1:41

उफनती नदी के बीच फंसीं 20 जिंदगियां, देखिए कैसे फरिश्ते बनकर आए गोताखोरों ने बचाई जान

9 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited