बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a83eeca4f1c1b4d588b87aa","slug":"tractor-driver-crushed-man-who-was-going-home-after-collecting-wife-ashes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पत्नी की अस्थियां लेकर जा रहा था, अचानक हुआ कुछ ऐसा, देख लोगों के उड़ गए होश
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, दीनानगर(पंजाब), Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 01:42 PM IST
एक शख्स अपनी पत्नी की अस्थियां लेकर जा रहा था। रास्ते में अचानक कुछ ऐसा हो गया, जिसे देखकर लोगों के होश उड़ गए। देखिए तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a83eeca4f1c1b4d588b87aa","slug":"tractor-driver-crushed-man-who-was-going-home-after-collecting-wife-ashes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a83eeca4f1c1b4d588b87aa","slug":"tractor-driver-crushed-man-who-was-going-home-after-collecting-wife-ashes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a83eeca4f1c1b4d588b87aa","slug":"tractor-driver-crushed-man-who-was-going-home-after-collecting-wife-ashes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a83eeca4f1c1b4d588b87aa","slug":"tractor-driver-crushed-man-who-was-going-home-after-collecting-wife-ashes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a83eeca4f1c1b4d588b87aa","slug":"tractor-driver-crushed-man-who-was-going-home-after-collecting-wife-ashes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.