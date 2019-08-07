शहर चुनें

Chandigarh

...और जब आखिरी बार सुषमा स्वराज आईं थीं अपने मायके, तो भाई-भाभी से जताई थी ये इच्छा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अंबाला कैंट(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 10:25 AM IST
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज
पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज जब आखिरी बार अपने मायके आई थीं, तो भाई और भाभी से उन्होंने एक इच्छा जाहिर की थी। जिसे बड़े चाव से पूरा भी किया गया था, पढ़ें दिलचस्प किस्सा...
sushma swaraj sushma swaraj family sushma swaraj brother swaraj kaushal bansuri swaraj
