क्रूर मां-बाप! झाड़ियों में फेंक गए 6 महीने की बच्ची, रो-रोकर मौत, सूख चुके थे आंसू

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, तोशाम(भिवानी), Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 06:03 PM IST
six months girl child thrown by parents on road side, dead body found
भूख के मारे बिलख-बिलख कर 6 महीने की बच्ची के आंसू सूख गए और उसने दम तोड़ दिया, लेकिन उसे फेंकने वाले मां-बाप का दिल नहीं पसीजा।
