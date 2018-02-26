बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्रूर मां-बाप! झाड़ियों में फेंक गए 6 महीने की बच्ची, रो-रोकर मौत, सूख चुके थे आंसू
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, तोशाम(भिवानी), Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 06:03 PM IST
भूख के मारे बिलख-बिलख कर 6 महीने की बच्ची के आंसू सूख गए और उसने दम तोड़ दिया, लेकिन उसे फेंकने वाले मां-बाप का दिल नहीं पसीजा।
