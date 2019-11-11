शहर चुनें

Shefali verma breaks sachin tendulkar record, becames youngest cricketer to make half century

15 साल की उम्र में तोड़ा सचिन तेंदुलकर का 30 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड, मां-बाप नहीं देख पाए वो पल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 12:51 PM IST
शेफाली वर्मा
शेफाली वर्मा - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
होनहार बेटी को सलाम, जिसने 15 साल की उम्र में इतिहास रच दिया। उसने सचिन तेंदुलकर का 30 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़कर मिसाल कायम की है। जानिए खिलाड़ी के बारे में...
sachin tendulkar shefali verma t20 international cricket t20 match t20 records
शेफाली वर्मा
शेफाली वर्मा - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
