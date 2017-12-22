बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पंजाब: शहीदी जोड़ मेला में उमड़े श्रद्धालु, तस्वीरों में देखिए आखिरी दिन...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Shaheedi Jor Mela celebration in Punjab
{"_id":"5a3cd5334f1c1b686a8bb324","slug":"shaheedi-jor-mela-celebration-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c: \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 09:26 AM IST
शहीदी जोड़ मेले के आखिरी दिन भी काफी संख्या में सिख संगत यहां पहुंची। तस्वीरों में देखिए...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3df45d4f1c1bee6a8b5771","slug":"rajasthan-sawai-madhopur-bus-accident-death-number-increasing-continously","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0915\u0902\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0938, \u0938\u0940\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 33 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3bdd014f1c1bb6678c360a","slug":"mock-drill-to-check-earthquake-preparedness-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Mock Drill: \u092d\u0942\u0915\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 250 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59b8fe164f1c1bf07f8b6919","slug":"pradyuman-thakur-murder-gardener-reveals-new-secret-about-main-accused-ashok","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a3cb7ef4f1c1bc5758ba91b","slug":"virat-kohli-anushka-sharma-dance-bhangra-with-gurdas-maan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d \u092a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3c9f584f1c1bee688c33b4","slug":"people-from-haryana-going-to-up-and-delhi-to-check-fetal-gender","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!