बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कहता था- 'मां तेरे बिना कुछ नहीं, ख्याल रखना' खुद चला गया, अब मैं कैसे जीऊंगी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Sepoy Pargat Singh killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir
{"_id":"5a3f557f4f1c1b3c3d8bf9f3","slug":"sepoy-pargat-singh-killed-in-ceasefire-violation-by-pakistan-in-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e- '\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e' \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u090a\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 01:34 PM IST
पाकिस्तान की गोलीबारी में शहीद हुए जवान परगट सिंह की मां नहीं जानती थी कि कल जिस बेटे का कुशलक्षेम पूछा है, आज उसकी शहादत की खबर आ जाएगी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3f3dac4f1c1bc5758baea8","slug":"500-rupee-fake-note-published-by-bernala-gang-2000-rupee-note-closing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"500\/2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3f46d94f1c1bc5758baebd","slug":"bigg-boss-11-ex-contestant-sapna-chaudhary-bold-dance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 Bigg Boss \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u092e\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a3f4ecf4f1c1bee6a8b5a14","slug":"reliance-jio-new-year-special-offers-2gb-data-in-299-rupees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u092f\u0942\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0911\u092b\u0930, \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3f46d94f1c1bc5758baebd","slug":"bigg-boss-11-ex-contestant-sapna-chaudhary-bold-dance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 Bigg Boss \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u092e\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3f3dac4f1c1bc5758baea8","slug":"500-rupee-fake-note-published-by-bernala-gang-2000-rupee-note-closing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"500\/2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!