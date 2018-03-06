बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9e3dd44f1c1b28428b8c04","slug":"sbi-deducts-147-rupees-from-bank-account-as-atm-annual-charges","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SBI \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
SBI ग्राहकों के लिए नई मुसीबत, अकाउंट से काटे जा रहे हैं पैसे, यहां जानिए क्यों
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 01:26 PM IST
एसबीआई ग्राहकों के बैंक अकाउंट से अचानक पैसे कटने का सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। आप भी ध्यान दें और जानिए पैसा कटने की वजह।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a9e3dd44f1c1b28428b8c04","slug":"sbi-deducts-147-rupees-from-bank-account-as-atm-annual-charges","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SBI \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9e3dd44f1c1b28428b8c04","slug":"sbi-deducts-147-rupees-from-bank-account-as-atm-annual-charges","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SBI \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9e3dd44f1c1b28428b8c04","slug":"sbi-deducts-147-rupees-from-bank-account-as-atm-annual-charges","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SBI \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9e3dd44f1c1b28428b8c04","slug":"sbi-deducts-147-rupees-from-bank-account-as-atm-annual-charges","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SBI \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9e3dd44f1c1b28428b8c04","slug":"sbi-deducts-147-rupees-from-bank-account-as-atm-annual-charges","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SBI \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9e3dd44f1c1b28428b8c04","slug":"sbi-deducts-147-rupees-from-bank-account-as-atm-annual-charges","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SBI \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.