सपना चौधरी की जिंदादिली आई सामने, YouTube पर वीडियो वायरल, देखकर करेंगे सेल्यूट
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 02:24 PM IST
सपना चौधरी काफी जिंदादिल इंसान भी हैं, जिसका जीता-जागता उदाहरण है यूट्यूब पर वायरल हो रहा उनका ये वीडियो, देखकर सेल्यूट करेंगे आप।
