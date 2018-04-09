शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   sapna chaudhary Helps Poor Kid Who Recently met with an Accident in Rohtak

सपना चौधरी की जिंदादिली आई सामने, YouTube पर वीडियो वायरल, देखकर करेंगे सेल्यूट

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 02:24 PM IST
सपना चौधरी
1 of 8
सपना चौधरी काफी जिंदादिल इंसान भी हैं, जिसका जीता-जागता उदाहरण है यूट्यूब पर वायरल हो रहा उनका ये वीडियो, देखकर सेल्यूट करेंगे आप।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sapna chaudhary sapna choudhary sapna chaudhary helps poor kid sapna chaudhary video viral

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

विकास ठाकुर
Chandigarh

एयरफोर्स अफसर ने रचा इतिहास, मां को दिया वो तोहफा आंखें छलकीं...सक्सेस फॉर्मूला

9 अप्रैल 2018

प्रिटी जिंटा
Chandigarh

मैच 'किंग्स' जीते...पर फैन्स प्रिटी जिंटा की अदाओं पर दिल हार गए, देखें दिलचस्प तस्वीरें

9 अप्रैल 2018

हिना सिद्धू
Chandigarh

डॉक्टर ने उंगली से कुछ पकड़ने से मना कर दिया था...पर वो नही मानी, बन गई वर्ल्ड चैम्पियन

9 अप्रैल 2018

मनु भाकर
Chandigarh

पिता ने नौकरी छोड़ी...खुद की जान दांव पर थी, फिर भी बनी 'गोल्डन गर्ल', ऐसे रचा इतिहास

9 अप्रैल 2018

Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap yadav meets his Fiancee Aishwarya Rai at patna airport 
Bihar

शादी तय होने के बाद जब एयरपोर्ट पर अचानक यूं मिले तेजप्रताप-ऐश्वर्या, देखें तस्वीरें

9 अप्रैल 2018

jeetu rai
Lucknow

कोच के कहने पर भी खुद को शूटर मानने से कर दिया था इन्कार, आज बन गए हैं वर्ल्ड चैंपियन

9 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

Indian Railway
Chandigarh

रेलवे ने बदले टिकट से जुड़े कुछ नियम, ट्रेन में सफर करते हैं तो देखें...काम आएंगे

9 अप्रैल 2018

rahul gandhi amit malviya
Delhi NCR

अनशन स्थल पर देर से पहुंचे राहुल तो बोली BJP- अगर लंच हो गया हो तो उपवास पर बैठ जाओ

9 अप्रैल 2018

rbi
Dehradun

बैंक में खाता है तो आप बन जाएंगे इन 10 फायदों के हकदार, पढ़िए और मौज लीजिए

9 अप्रैल 2018

rahul gandhi
Delhi NCR

राहुल गांधी के एक दिन के अनशन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ले रहे मजे, कहा- नाश्ता पचाने में लगा टाइम

9 अप्रैल 2018

congress
Delhi NCR

बीजेपी नेता ने लगाया आरोप अनशन से पहले कांग्रेस नेताओं ने किया नाश्ता, फोटो संग दिए सबूत

9 अप्रैल 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट पकड़ा, तीन विदेशी युवतियों को अंतरंग देख पुलिस के पैरों तले खिसकी जमीन

9 अप्रैल 2018

बदरीनाथ धाम
Dehradun

बंद हो जाएंगे विश्व प्रसिद्ध इस धाम के रास्ते, नृसिंह देवता की भवष्यिवाणी हैरतअंगेज करने वाली

9 अप्रैल 2018

ananya pandey
Dehradun

'Student of The Year 2' के सेट से सामने आया क्यूट अनन्या पांडे का फर्स्ट लुक

9 अप्रैल 2018

train
Delhi NCR

IRCTC आपको देगा 10,000 रुपये कैश, बस कर लें ये छोटा सा काम

9 अप्रैल 2018

shani dev
Dehradun

वक्री शनि के कारण इस राशि को नहीं मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ, जानिए क्यों है कष्टदायी

9 अप्रैल 2018

aadhaar card
Dehradun

Aadhaar कार्ड के बारे में जान लें ये जरूरी अलर्ट, देर की तो 'जी का जंजाल' बन जाएगा आपका आधार

9 अप्रैल 2018

Tiger shroff
Dehradun

'बागी 2' के बाद अगली फिल्म में कुछ इस अंदाज में दिखाई देंगे Tiger, पहली झलक दीवाना बना देगी

9 अप्रैल 2018

Rahul Dravid
Dehradun

IPL सीजन में ये कहां पहुंचे राहुल द्रविड़, किया कुछ ऐसा कि खुशी से फूले नहीं समाए फैंस

9 अप्रैल 2018

भारत बंद के दौरान प्रदर्शन
Agra

Breaking: भारत बंद के दौरान हिंसा के विरोध में सवर्ण और ओबीसी मोर्चा का 10 अप्रैल का आंदोलन स्थगित

9 अप्रैल 2018

sugarcane
Chandigarh

10 रुपये का गन्ने का जूस प्यास तो बुझाता है, पर देखिए कितने बड़े खतरे में हैं आप!

8 अप्रैल 2018

Tourism department will look at travel behaviour of tourists
Lucknow

लखनऊ में पर्यटन विभाग सैलानियों पर रखेगा अब सीधी नजर, जानिए कैसे

9 अप्रैल 2018

सपना चौधरी
सपना चौधरी
सपना चौधरी
sapna chaudhary
Sapna Chaudhary
डांसर सपना चौधरी
डांसर सपना चौधरी
Sapna Chaudhary

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.