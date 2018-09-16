शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Rewari Gangrape, Truth Revealed in Haryana Police Enquiry about Accused

CBSE टॉपर के साथ गैंगरेप मामले में 7 ऐसे चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, पढ़कर खौल जाएगा खून

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नारनौल/कनीना (हरियाणा), Updated Sun, 16 Sep 2018 12:32 PM IST
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
1 of 14
सीबीएसई टॉपर के साथ गैंगरेप मामले में पुलिस की जांच में कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हुए हैं, जिन्हे पढ़कर आपका खून खौल जाएगा। 10 क्लिक में पढ़ें जांच रिपोर्ट...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
rewari gangrape cbse topper gangrape haryana gangrape sp naazneen bhasin
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

शख़्सियत: जानिए वो बातें जो तलत अज़ीज़ ख़ुद भी अपने बारे में भूल चुके थे
EXCLUSIVE

शख़्सियत: जानिए वो बातें जो तलत अज़ीज़ ख़ुद भी अपने बारे में भूल चुके थे
दीनानाथ
Chandigarh

सड़क किनारे फ्रूट की फड़ी लगाने वाला मिनटों में बन गया लखपति, जानिए कैसे खुला किस्मत का ताला

16 सितंबर 2018

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप के आरोपी
Chandigarh

देखिए इन 3 'दरिंदों' ने बर्बाद की CBSE टॉपर की जिंदगी, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

16 सितंबर 2018

पुलिस स्टेशन पर बम से हमला
Chandigarh

पंजाब के थाने में 4 बम फेंकने की घटना कहीं आतंकी हमला तो नहीं! जांच में 5 सच आए सामने

16 सितंबर 2018

PF
Chandigarh

पीएफ को लेकर नई जानकारी आई सामने, किया गया बड़ा बदलाव...जो आपके लिए बेहद जरूरी

16 सितंबर 2018

पुराने नोट
Chandigarh

500/1000 के नोटों ने खड़ी कर दी नई टेंशन, ये जानकारी RBI को भी देगी झटका...अलर्ट रहें

16 सितंबर 2018

shivpal singh yadav's plan for 2019 election.
Lucknow

शिवपाल सिंह बोले, सपा के पूर्व विधायक सहित यादव महासभा हमारे साथ, प्रदेश का दौरा शुरू किया

16 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

शख़्सियत: जानिए वो बातें जो तलत अज़ीज़ ख़ुद भी अपने बारे में भूल चुके थे
EXCLUSIVE

शख़्सियत: जानिए वो बातें जो तलत अज़ीज़ ख़ुद भी अपने बारे में भूल चुके थे
Indo US joint military exercises
Dehradun

आतंकवाद से लड़ने को एक साथ युद्ध के मैदान में आई भारत और अमेरिका की सेना, तस्वीरों में देखिए...

16 सितंबर 2018

girl child
Dehradun

बेटियों के लिए इस योजना में हुए 2 बड़े बदलाव, यहां अब थोड़े से इन्वेस्टमेंट से बन जाएंगे लखपति

16 सितंबर 2018

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
Chandigarh

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेपः तीनों आरोपियों के कमरे से मिली ऐसी-ऐसी चीजें, देखकर हैरान रह गई पुलिस

16 सितंबर 2018

Vishwakarma puja
Dehradun

विश्वकर्मा पूजा : राशि के अनुसार अर्पित करें ये चीजें, कारोबार में तरक्की से भर जाएगा धन का भंडार

16 सितंबर 2018

पकड़े गए आतंकी के मोबाइल से हुआ खुलासा
Kanpur

आतंकियों के निशाने पर यूपी का ये शहर, हैरान कर देगी एटीएस की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट 

16 सितंबर 2018

शिवपाल सिंह यादव
Kanpur

सपा को लगा झटका, 'सेक्युलर मोर्चा' में शामिल हुए कई सपाई

16 सितंबर 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

देवर भाभी के प्रेम में रोड़ा बन रहा था पति, दृश्यम फिल्म देख रची मौत की साजिश

16 सितंबर 2018

ashu bhai guruji
Delhi NCR

बाबा आशु गुरु ने पूछताछ में खोले चौंकाने वाले राज, बताया कैसे बना करोड़ों का मालिक

16 सितंबर 2018

burari death case
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी कांडः भाटिया परिवार के 11 सदस्यों की मौत मामले में आया नया मोड़, खुदकुशी नहीं ऐसे हुई मौत

15 सितंबर 2018

Baby Delivery
Delhi NCR

महिला की डिलीवरी के बाद पता चला कुछ ऐसा, डर के मारे बेहोश हो गए अस्पताल के 3 स्टाफ

15 सितंबर 2018

patient
Agra

तस्वीरें: बर्थडे पार्टी में बवाल, अब हड़ताल, डॉक्टर साहब कुछ तो करो इन मरीजों का ख्याल

16 सितंबर 2018

मुठभेड़ स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच जबरदस्त मुठभेड़, 50-50 हजार के दो इनामी ढेर, देखें तस्वीरें 

16 सितंबर 2018

सड़क पर जाम लगाते छात्र
Meerut

अनुशासन के नाम पर कॉलेज में छात्रों को करा दिया गंजा, छुट्टी होते ही कर दी सड़क जाम, देखें तस्वीरें

16 सितंबर 2018

delhi police asi son beats woman
Delhi NCR

एएसआई के बेटे ने बुरी तरह की थी इस लड़की की पिटाई, पीड़िता ने बताई दिल दहला देने वाली कहानी

15 सितंबर 2018

हत्या के बाद घर में मचा कोहराम
Meerut

Pics: फर्श पर नजर पड़ते ही सिहर उठी मां ..., दरवाजा तोड़ा तो जिम का खौफनाक मंजर देख कांप गए लोग

15 सितंबर 2018

child rape
Delhi NCR

शर्मनाक! शराब के नशे में बाप ने नाबालिग बेटी से किया दुष्कर्म, विरोध करने पर दी ये सजा

16 सितंबर 2018

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप के आरोपी
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
फाइल फोटो
gangrape
rape rewari
gang rape car
RAPE
Rape rewari
rape
drink and rape
Rape, Gangrape
Haryana DGP BS Sandhu
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.