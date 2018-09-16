बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5b9e07cc867a557e85729f28","slug":"rewari-gangrape-haryana-police-recovered-drugs-and-chicken-from-accused-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940-\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेपः तीनों आरोपियों के कमरे से मिली ऐसी-ऐसी चीजें, देखकर हैरान रह गई पुलिस
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नारनौल/कनीना (हरियाणा), Updated Sun, 16 Sep 2018 01:50 PM IST
बहुचर्चित रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप के आरोपियों ने जिस जगह सीबीएसई टॉपर के साथ दरिंदगी की, वहां से पुलिस को ऐसी-ऐसी चीजें मिलीं, देखकर हैरान रह गई महिला एसपी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5b9e07cc867a557e85729f28","slug":"rewari-gangrape-haryana-police-recovered-drugs-and-chicken-from-accused-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940-\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b9e07cc867a557e85729f28","slug":"rewari-gangrape-haryana-police-recovered-drugs-and-chicken-from-accused-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940-\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b9e07cc867a557e85729f28","slug":"rewari-gangrape-haryana-police-recovered-drugs-and-chicken-from-accused-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940-\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b9e07cc867a557e85729f28","slug":"rewari-gangrape-haryana-police-recovered-drugs-and-chicken-from-accused-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940-\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b9e07cc867a557e85729f28","slug":"rewari-gangrape-haryana-police-recovered-drugs-and-chicken-from-accused-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940-\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b9e07cc867a557e85729f28","slug":"rewari-gangrape-haryana-police-recovered-drugs-and-chicken-from-accused-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940-\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b9e07cc867a557e85729f28","slug":"rewari-gangrape-haryana-police-recovered-drugs-and-chicken-from-accused-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940-\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.