{"_id":"5b7e624942c792464109d4d4","slug":"rakshabandhan-2018-auspicious-time-to-tie-rakhi-to-brothers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 11 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947...\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0941\u092d \u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस बार राखी बांधने को मिलेंगे 11 घंटे...पर भूलकर भी बहनें न करें ये काम, तभी मिलेगा शुभ फल
नीरज कुमार, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 23 Aug 2018 01:05 PM IST
इस बार रक्षाबंधन के दिन चार साल बाद एक ऐसा शुभ संयोग बन रहा है, कि बहनों को राखी बांधने को 11 घंटे मिलेंगे। वहीं डेढ़ घंटा भूलकर भी न करें एक काम, ताकि शुभ फल प्राप्त हो।
