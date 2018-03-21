बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'इंसाफ' मांगा तो मिली लाठियां डंडे, सिर फूटे आंख चोटिल और बहा खून, देखिए तस्वीरें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 11:36 AM IST
इंसाफ मांग रहे थे, बदले में लाठियां और डंडे खाने को मिले। कईयों के सिर फूटे, एक की तो आंख चोटिल हो गई और खून बहा, तस्वीरों में देखिए क्या था मामला।
