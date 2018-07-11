बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b45cf734f1c1ba1288b5ccd","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-with-parkash-singh-badal-and-manohar-lal-khattar-in-malout-rally","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u0917\u0932\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0903 \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अनोखी जुगलबंदीः एक मंच पर दिखे मोदी, मनोहर और प्रकाश, देखिए रैली की झलकियां
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 11 Jul 2018 03:13 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, हरियाणा सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर और पंजाब सीएम प्रकाश सिंह बादल एक मंच पर एक साथ नजर आए। तस्वीरों में देखिए उनकी जुगलबंदी। साथ में मलोट रैली की खास झलकियां भी।
सभी फोटोः जगदीश जोशी/गौरव कालरा
