बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b7d369a42c792463f793e2e","slug":"passport-office-in-haryana-requirements-of-documents-for-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940...\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पासपोर्ट बनवाने को लेकर एक ऐसी जानकारी आई सामने, सबके लिए बेहद जरूरी...इग्नोर की तो पछताएंगे
नीरज वर्मा, अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 22 Aug 2018 03:42 PM IST
पासपोर्ट बनवाने की सोच रहे हैं, तो एक नई जानकारी सामने आई है, जिसके जानना सभी के लिए बेहद जरूरी है। इग्नोर कर दी तो पछताएंगे, तो जल्दी से क्लिक कीजिए और पढ़िए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b7d369a42c792463f793e2e","slug":"passport-office-in-haryana-requirements-of-documents-for-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940...\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b7d369a42c792463f793e2e","slug":"passport-office-in-haryana-requirements-of-documents-for-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940...\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b7d369a42c792463f793e2e","slug":"passport-office-in-haryana-requirements-of-documents-for-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940...\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b7d369a42c792463f793e2e","slug":"passport-office-in-haryana-requirements-of-documents-for-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940...\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b7d369a42c792463f793e2e","slug":"passport-office-in-haryana-requirements-of-documents-for-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940...\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b7d369a42c792463f793e2e","slug":"passport-office-in-haryana-requirements-of-documents-for-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940...\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b7d369a42c792463f793e2e","slug":"passport-office-in-haryana-requirements-of-documents-for-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940...\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b7d369a42c792463f793e2e","slug":"passport-office-in-haryana-requirements-of-documents-for-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940...\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b7d369a42c792463f793e2e","slug":"passport-office-in-haryana-requirements-of-documents-for-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940...\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b7d369a42c792463f793e2e","slug":"passport-office-in-haryana-requirements-of-documents-for-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940...\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.