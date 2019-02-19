शहर चुनें

9 साल के बच्चे ने पुलवामा के शहीदों को समर्पित किया बेस्ट प्लेयर का अवार्ड, मां-बाप ने किया ये काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 02:06 PM IST
बेस्ट प्लेयर यजत
1 of 5
9 साल के बच्चे ने पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए जवानों को अपना बेस्ट प्लेयर का अवार्ड समर्पित कर दिया। वहीं उसके मां-बाप ने भी ऐसा काम किया, जानकर आप तीनों को सेल्यूट करेंगे।
pulwama terror attack pulwama martyres pulwama attack
बेस्ट प्लेयर यजत
पैरा एथलीट मुकेश
पैरा एथलीट पूनम
पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने आईईडी धमाका किया था
pulwama attack
