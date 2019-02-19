बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c6bbf08bdec220c1b1404db","slug":"para-athlete-husband-wife-and-9-years-old-son-dedivated-awards-to-pulwama-terror-attack-martyres","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u092a\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
9 साल के बच्चे ने पुलवामा के शहीदों को समर्पित किया बेस्ट प्लेयर का अवार्ड, मां-बाप ने किया ये काम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 02:06 PM IST
9 साल के बच्चे ने पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए जवानों को अपना बेस्ट प्लेयर का अवार्ड समर्पित कर दिया। वहीं उसके मां-बाप ने भी ऐसा काम किया, जानकर आप तीनों को सेल्यूट करेंगे।
