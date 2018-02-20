बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8bc2c54f1c1bb5568b4cfd","slug":"one-crore-cash-money-in-old-currency-found-in-car-in-mohali-of-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091f\u0948\u091a\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कार में अटैची और उसमें जो मिला देखकर पुलिस वालों के होश उड़ गए, आप भी देखिए
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, खरड़(मोहाली), Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 12:33 PM IST
नाके पर एक कार रोकी गई और उसमें मिली एक अटैची। पुलिस ने चेकिंग की तो अटैची में जो भरा था, देखकर उनके होश उड़ गए। आनन फानन में कारवाई की गई।
{"_id":"5a8bc2c54f1c1bb5568b4cfd","slug":"one-crore-cash-money-in-old-currency-found-in-car-in-mohali-of-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091f\u0948\u091a\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
