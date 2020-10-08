शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Mother Revealed Sapna Choudhary Marriage Secret

मां ने खोला सपना चौधरी की शादी का बड़ा राज और बताया वो सच... शायद ही कोई जानता हो

अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 08 Oct 2020 09:55 AM IST
Sapna Choudhary
1 of 5
Sapna Choudhary - फोटो : instagram
सिंगर डांसर सपना चौधरी की शादी और बेटा होने की खबर सामने आते ही सब चौंक गए। लेकिन असली सच तो उनकी मां ने बताया है, जिसे शायद ही कोई जानता होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack SSC CPO SI Delhi Police Exam: अब पहले अटेम्प्ट में करें SI की परीक्षा पास
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states chandigarh national haryana sapna choudhary marriage haryanvi singer sapna chaudhary sapna choudhary sapna choudhary husband veer sahu

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

sapna chaudhary
Chandigarh

न बैंड बाजा और न बरात, सपना चौधरी ने एक नहीं दो बार की थी शादी... वायरल हुई तस्वीरें

8 अक्टूबर 2020

deoria news
Deoria

गहरे नाले में डूब रहे मासूम का लोग बना रहे थे वीडियो, पुलिसवाले ने कूदकर बचाई जान, तस्वीरें

8 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
गोरखपुर में पर्यटन स्थल की तस्वीरें।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इन पांच खूबसूरत स्थानों को देखकर हो जाएंगे मंत्रमुग्ध, जानिए क्या है इनकी खासियत

8 अक्टूबर 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ऐसे बने थे हिंदुत्व के 'पोस्टर ब्वॉय', अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने दिया था ये प्रसिद्ध नारा

8 अक्टूबर 2020

नवरात्रि विशेष : जानें यह रहस्यमय मंदिर, वर्षों से पानी से जल रही है ज्योत
astrology

नवरात्रि विशेष : जानें यह रहस्यमय मंदिर, वर्षों से पानी से जल रही है ज्योत
सोनकेशिया के घर पहुंचे डीएम।
Gorakhpur

इंदिरा गांधी की बेहाल 'बेटी' का हाल जानने पहुंचे डीएम, खपरैल के मकान में बिता रही हैं जीवन

8 अक्टूबर 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, सही था एसओ के खिलाफ वायरल पत्र, चार्जशीट में सामने आया सच

8 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: चौबेपुर में तैनात रहे सिपाही का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, आधा घंटे तक चलती रहीं गोलियां, विकास दुबे...

8 अक्टूबर 2020

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

कुछ तो है जो उज्जैन पुलिस छिपा रही, विकास दुबे के सरेंडर और एनकाउंटर को लेकर नया खुलासा

8 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
खेत समतल करते समय पीली धातु के आभूषण मिले
Kanpur

उन्नाव में मिला खजाना, खेत समतल करते समय पीली धातु के आभूषण मिले, पुलिस को सौंपे

8 अक्टूबर 2020

कांस्टेबल अल्ताफ हुसैन के जनाजे में उमड़ी भीड़
Jammu

तस्वीरें: बदल रही है कश्मीर की फिजाएं, अब आतंकियों नहीं शहीदों के जनाजे में उमड़ती है भीड़

8 अक्टूबर 2020

नवरात्रि विशेष : जानें यह रहस्यमय मंदिर, वर्षों से पानी से जल रही है ज्योत
astrology

नवरात्रि विशेष : जानें यह रहस्यमय मंदिर, वर्षों से पानी से जल रही है ज्योत
नवजोत सिद्धू के घर पहुंचे हरीश रावत।
Chandigarh

हरीश रावत ने क्यों कहा- सिद्धू ऐसा शेर जो सड़ा मांस नहीं खाता, क्या मिलेगी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

8 अक्टूबर 2020

शहीद जगमीत सिंह।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: हरियाणा का लाल वतन पर हुआ कुर्बान, अंतिम यात्रा में उमड़ा जनसैलाब, नम आंखों से विदाई

8 अक्टूबर 2020

तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Lucknow

अनलॉक इंडियाः 17 से फिर दौड़ेगी तेजस एक्सप्रेस, सीटों की बुकिंग आज से, फेस शील्ड अनिवार्य

8 अक्टूबर 2020

Vande Bharat and Shri Shakti Express Will run again to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway stations
Chandigarh

नवरात्र से पहले मां वैष्णो देवी के भक्तों को बड़ी सौगात, कटरा तक जाएंगी ये ट्रेनें, क्लिक कर देखें

8 अक्टूबर 2020

शहीद वीरेंद्र यादव का फाइल फोटो और सेना के जवान
Agra

शहादत से पहले पत्नी से किया था दिवाली पर घर आने का वादा, उग्रवादियों के हमले ने छीनीं परिवार की खुशियां

8 अक्टूबर 2020

पूर्व सीबीआई निदेशक अश्वनी कुमार
Himachal Pradesh

पूर्व सीबीआई निदेशक अश्वनी कुमार ने इस वजह से की आत्महत्या, सुसाइड नोट में खुलासा

7 अक्टूबर 2020

सपना चौधरी ने की थी शादी।
Varanasi

कोर्ट मैरिज से पूर्व डांस क्वीन सपना चौधरी ने बलिया में वीर से की थी शादी, संत बद्री विशाल ने दिया था आशीर्वाद

7 अक्टूबर 2020

traffic in up
Meerut

तस्वीरें: एक बाइक पर चार सवार, इन्हें नहीं जिंदगी से प्यार, बिना हेलमेट दौड़ा रहे दुपहिया वाहन

7 अक्टूबर 2020

मां को चारपाई की डोली में बैठाकर ब्रज की चौरासी कोस परिक्रमा कराते बेटे
Agra

ये हैं कलयुग के 'श्रवण कुमार', 101 वर्षीय बूढ़ी मां को चारपाई की डोली में बैठाकर करा रहे तीर्थयात्रा

7 अक्टूबर 2020

जदयू के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष अशोक चौधरी
Bihar

टिकट के लिए रार

7 अक्टूबर 2020

मृतकों के फाइल फोटो
Meerut

तस्वीरें: शादी समारोह की खुशियां हुईं काफूर, दर्दनाक था हादसा, लाशें देखकर कांप उठे परिजन

7 अक्टूबर 2020

sapna chaudhary
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: सपना चौधरी ने बेटे को दिया जन्म, जनवरी में इस शख्स से की थी शादी

7 अक्टूबर 2020

Sapna Choudhary
Sapna Choudhary - फोटो : instagram
सपना चौधरी ने की थी शादी।
सपना चौधरी ने की थी शादी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
sapna chaudhary
sapna chaudhary - फोटो : sapna chaudhary
sapna chaudhary
sapna chaudhary - फोटो : sapna chaudhary
सपना चौधरी
सपना चौधरी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited