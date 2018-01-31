बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
MBA की, अमेरिका की जॉब छोड़ी और खोली ONLINE कंपनी, बन गए करोड़पति
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 03:45 PM IST
अच्छी नौकरी पाने का सपना तो सभी देखते हैं, लेकिन यहां उलट हुआ। एमबीए पास युवक ने अमेरिका की जॉब छोड़ दी और ऐसा काम किया कि वो करोड़पति बन गया।
