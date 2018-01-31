अपना शहर चुनें

अब बस ये 3 डोक्यूमेंट दीजिए, 3 दिन के अंदर पासपोर्ट लीजिए, नया नियम देखिए

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 10:38 AM IST
one rule changed for passport
अब बस तीन दस्तावेज दीजिए और तीन दिन के अंदर पासपोर्ट आपके हाथ में होगा। हाल ही में एक नियम बदला गया है, देखिए और जल्दी से बनवा लीजिए।
