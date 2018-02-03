बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a75addd4f1c1b91268b7fca","slug":"man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 Facebook \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0906\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोई कैसे Facebook पर लाइव आकर खुद को गोली मार सकता है?
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मुक्तसर(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 06:15 PM IST
इस युवक के कारनामे ने पूरे देश को चौंका दिया है। यकीं न हो तो देखिए
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a75addd4f1c1b91268b7fca","slug":"man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 Facebook \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0906\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75addd4f1c1b91268b7fca","slug":"man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 Facebook \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0906\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75addd4f1c1b91268b7fca","slug":"man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 Facebook \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0906\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75addd4f1c1b91268b7fca","slug":"man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 Facebook \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0906\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75addd4f1c1b91268b7fca","slug":"man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 Facebook \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0906\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75addd4f1c1b91268b7fca","slug":"man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 Facebook \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0906\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75addd4f1c1b91268b7fca","slug":"man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 Facebook \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0906\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75addd4f1c1b91268b7fca","slug":"man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 Facebook \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0906\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.