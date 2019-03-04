शहर चुनें

Pics: महाशिवरात्रि पर मंदिरों में गूंजे हर-हर महादेव के जयकारे, रुद्राभिषेक के लिए भक्तों की कतारें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 11:40 AM IST
मंदिरों में गूंजे हर-हर महादेव के जयकारे
1 of 5
महाशिवरात्रि में चंडीगढ़, पंचकूला और मोहाली के मंदिरों में हर-हर महादेव का जयकारे गूंजे। वहीं भोलेनाथ का रुद्राभिषेक करने के लिए शिव भक्तों का तांता लगा रहा, देखिए तस्वीरें।
shivaratri 2019 maha shivaratri 2019 maha shivratri celebration shiv temples
