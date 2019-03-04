बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c7cbfeebdec22739e2a67ae","slug":"maha-shivaratri-2019-celebration-in-chandigarh-panchkula-mohali-temples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Pics: महाशिवरात्रि पर मंदिरों में गूंजे हर-हर महादेव के जयकारे, रुद्राभिषेक के लिए भक्तों की कतारें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 11:40 AM IST
महाशिवरात्रि में चंडीगढ़, पंचकूला और मोहाली के मंदिरों में हर-हर महादेव का जयकारे गूंजे। वहीं भोलेनाथ का रुद्राभिषेक करने के लिए शिव भक्तों का तांता लगा रहा, देखिए तस्वीरें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c7cbfeebdec22739e2a67ae","slug":"maha-shivaratri-2019-celebration-in-chandigarh-panchkula-mohali-temples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c7cbfeebdec22739e2a67ae","slug":"maha-shivaratri-2019-celebration-in-chandigarh-panchkula-mohali-temples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c7cbfeebdec22739e2a67ae","slug":"maha-shivaratri-2019-celebration-in-chandigarh-panchkula-mohali-temples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c7cbfeebdec22739e2a67ae","slug":"maha-shivaratri-2019-celebration-in-chandigarh-panchkula-mohali-temples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c7cbfeebdec22739e2a67ae","slug":"maha-shivaratri-2019-celebration-in-chandigarh-panchkula-mohali-temples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.