LOC पर शहीद गुरमेल सिंह की पत्नी ने कही ऐसी बात, जानकर कहेंगे- धन्य हो बेटी
lance naik gurmail singh killed in ceasefire violation in jammu kashmir
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 04:51 PM IST
पाकिस्तान की फायरिंग में शहीद हुए लांस नायक गुरमेल सिंह की पत्नी ने शहादत की खबर सुनते ही ऐसी बात कही, सुनकर आप कहेंगे- बेटी तुम धन्य हो।
