{"_id":"5a812b3c4f1c1b8e268b9a94","slug":"lady-shaved-off-head-with-son-in-karnal-of-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0927\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0909\u0927\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0921\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0913\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इधर गिरे बाल उधर आंसू, शहीद की पत्नी और बेटे का मुंडन, देख नहीं पाओगे तस्वीरें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, करनाल(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 12:25 PM IST
इधर बाल गिर और उधर आंसू, शहीद की पत्नी और उसके बेटे का मुंडन देखकर पूरा पंडाल रो दिया। तस्वीरें इतनी दर्दनाक हैं, आप देख पाओगे।
