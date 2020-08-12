शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Krishna Janmashtami 2020: See beautiful pictures of Cute Kanha of Chandigarh

ये हैं ट्राइसिटी के नटखट नंदकिशोर, देखें- बच्चों के सुंदर कान्हा रूप की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 12 Aug 2020 05:20 PM IST
Krishna Janmashtami 2020
1 of 5
Krishna Janmashtami 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जन्माष्टमी के अवसर पर मेरे कान्हा के तहत पाठकों से मंगवाए गए फोटो के आवेदन पर जबरदस्त रिस्पांस देखने को मिला है। इसमें पाठकों को अपने लाल को कन्हैया के वस्त्रों में सजाकर फोटो भेजने थे। तीन दिन में पाठकों की ओर से 500 से ज्यादा मेल प्राप्त हुए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब सिर्फ 999 रुपये में करें Delhi Police Constable Exam की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
krishna janmashtami 2020 beautiful picture cute kanha chandigarh जन्माष्टमी श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन
Agra

ग्राउंड रिपोर्टः वृंदावन में कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी का हाल, आराध्य के दर्शन को तरसी भक्तों की आंखें...

12 अगस्त 2020

दिक्कतों के बीच निखरी अंतराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी
Agra

जमाने ने दिए ताने, महिला खिलाड़ियों ने कामयाबी का शिखर छूकर दिया जवाब, पढ़ें इनकी सफलता की कहानी

12 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
नंद भवन में माता यशोदा के साथ कृष्ण-बलराम आदि
Agra

कृष्ण जन्म के बाद नंदमहोत्सव की धूम, आज अनौखी छवि छटा, छाय रही नंदगाम...

12 अगस्त 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

जन्माष्टमी पर सीएम योगी ने की गो-सेवा, तस्वीरें देखकर हो जाएंगे भावुक

12 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस शख्स ने 14वें फ्लोर पर तैयार कर डाले तीन गार्डन, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी खूबसूरती

12 अगस्त 2020

घर-घर कान्हा
Lucknow

घर-घर कान्हा: धर्म से परे हैं श्रीकृष्ण, अफशीन जहां व मोहम्मद गाजी की मुद्राओं ने मन मोहा, तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में हुआ पंचामृत अभिषेक
Agra

ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश में हुआ अजन्मे का जन्म, देखें नटवरनागर के पंचामृत अभिषेक की भव्य तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2020

जन्माष्टमी 2020
Kanpur

जन्माष्टमी 2020: सजाए गए मंदिर, इस्कॉन में आज 501 पकवानों का लगेगा भोग

12 अगस्त 2020

भागवत भवन पर हुई राधा-कृष्ण की आरती
Agra

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर हुई राधा-कृष्ण की आरती, कृष्ण भक्ति में सराबोर कान्हा की नगरी, देखिए तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2020

घर घर कान्हा
Lucknow

घर-घर कान्हा का ऑनलाइन आयोजन, किसी ने नटवरनागर तो किसी ने राधा के रूप में किया श्रृंगार, तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, पुलिस ने कराया था समझौता, सीओ ने वारदात पर डाला था पर्दा, नपेंगे पुलिसकर्मी

12 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे का साथी बाल गोविंद
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: पूछताछ में बाल गोविंद का खुलासा- पुलिस पर फेंके थे हथगोले, लूटे हथियारों से दागी थीं गोलियां

12 अगस्त 2020

बिकरू कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: मनु ने दो जुलाई की वारदात की दास्तां फिर दोहराई, बोली- कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग में मेरी ही आवाज 

12 अगस्त 2020

इस्कॉन मंदिर
Agra

इस्कॉन मंदिर में होगा भगवान श्रीकृष्ण का अभिषेक, कोरोना के चलते सील है आवासीय बिल्डिंग

12 अगस्त 2020

घरों में सजी झांकियां, हुई पूजा-अर्चन।
Gorakhpur

Janmashtami 2020: घरों में गूंजे 'गोविंद जय-जय, गोपाल जय-जय', तस्वीरों में देखें खूबसूरत झांकियां

12 अगस्त 2020

ale hasan rampur
Moradabad

तस्वीरें: हवालात में मुश्किल से कटी आजम खां के करीबी पूर्व सीओ की रात, रहे बैचेन, नहीं आई नींद

12 अगस्त 2020

अमित शाह के साथ संयज खोखर
Baghpat

संजय खोखर हत्याकांड: 32 साल लंबा राजनीतिक सफर, इन सियासी शख्सियतों से रहीं नजदीकियां, देखें तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
Agra

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर उत्सव आज, मंदिर में भव्य सजावट, लाइव करें ठाकुरजी के दर्शन

12 अगस्त 2020

bjp leader murder
Meerut

संजय खोखर हत्याकांड: हमलावरों ने गोली मारने पहले किया था ये काम, घर से निकलते ही...

12 अगस्त 2020

मेडिकल कॉलेज में खत्म हुआ रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में कोरोना मरीजों की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में खत्म हुआ ये इंजेक्शन

12 अगस्त 2020

Krishna Janmashtami 2020
Krishna Janmashtami 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Krishna Janmashtami 2020
Krishna Janmashtami 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Krishna Janmashtami 2020
Krishna Janmashtami 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Krishna Janmashtami 2020
Krishna Janmashtami 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Krishna Janmashtami 2020
Krishna Janmashtami 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited