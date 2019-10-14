शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   karwa chauth 2019, important things related to women in karva chauth

करवा चौथ 2019: व्रत रखने पर सुहागिनें जरूर करें ये पांच काम, ध्यान रखेंगी तो मिलेगा दोगुना फल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 11:54 AM IST
करवा चौथ
1 of 6
करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ के खास मौके पर हम आपको पांच ऐसे कामों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिनका पालन सुहागिनों ने किया तो उन्हें उनके व्रत का फल जरूर मिलेगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
karwa chauth karva chauth karva chauth 2019 karwa chauth 2019 करवा चौथ करवा चौथ 2019 करवा चौथ व्रत
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

करवा चौथ
Chandigarh

करवा चौथ पर 27 साल बाद बन रहा 'अमर सुहाग' योग, जो फलदायी होगा, तो ऐसे पूजन करें सुहागिनें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood actor Govinda dance traditional Nati with Palampur Students in Kapil Sharma Show
Himachal Pradesh

कपिल के शो में पालमपुर के छात्रों ने गोविंदा के साथ डाली नाटी

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
निधिवन में महारास का मंचन करते कलाकार
Agra

वृंदावनः पहलीबार निधिवन में हुआ ऐसा जिसने जीवंत कर दिया द्वापर युग, देखें तस्वीरें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

पिकअप पुल पर एसयूवी से टकराने के बाद पलटी कार
Lucknow

लखनऊः पिकअप पुल पर टकराई कार और एसयूवी, तीन घायल, नशे में धुत थे चालक

14 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
पकड़े गए आरोपी
Lucknow

बीटेक और आईटीआई पास छात्रों का कारनामा, इस ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग कंपनी को लगाया 20 करोड़ का चूना

14 अक्टूबर 2019

कन्नौज में धमाके के बाद मकान के चीथड़े उड़ गए
Kanpur

यूपी: आतिशबाज के घर हुए तेज धमाके से सिहर उठा कन्नौज, मकानों के उड़ गए चीथड़े, एक की मौत सात घायल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सिलिंडर फटने से ध्वस्त हुआ मकान।
Varanasi

देखें तस्वीरें: सिलिंडर ब्लास्ट से दहल गया पूरा इलाका, मकानों के ध्वस्त होने से 12 लोगों की मौत

14 अक्टूबर 2019

चमोली हादसा
Chamoli

दर्दनाक हादसे में 10 लोगों की मौत, 30 किमी दूर जाकर ग्रामीणों ने दी हादसे की सूचना, तड़पते रहे लोग

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
amar ujala
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा में बैठे सैकड़ों विद्यार्थी, प्रश्न पत्र देख खिले चेहरे

14 अक्टूबर 2019

मोहिना
Dehradun

शाही शादी: एक साल पहले रीवा की राजकुमारी ने की थी गुपचुप सगाई, ऐसे सामने आया था सच

14 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Anil Ambani Visit kedarnath and badrinath dham with Family
Dehradun

अनिल अंबानी ने परिवार संग किए बदरीनाथ-केदारनाथ धाम के दर्शन, आधे घंटे की पूजा-अर्चना, तस्वीरें...

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Dead Bodies Rescue Horrible Photos from Max Vehicle Fall into River in chamoli
Dehradun

अंत्येष्टि में शामिल होने जा रहे थे, मैक्स खाई में गिरते ही नदी में समा गई 10 जिंदगियां, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें...

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Royal Wedding haridwar: Tv Actress And Rewa princess marry with cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj son
Dehradun

शाही शादी: टीवी एक्ट्रेस व रीवा की राजकुमारी आज बनेंगी सतपाल महाराज की पुत्रवधु

14 अक्टूबर 2019

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि पर महारास
Agra

शरद पूर्णिमा: जन्मभूमि पर महारास, श्रीकृष्ण की बांसुरी की धुन पर झूमे भक्त, देखें अद्भुत तस्वीरें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

थाना परिसर में धूम्रपान करते गोतस्कर
Agra

थाने में कानून को 'धुएं' में उड़ाते रहे गो तस्कर, पुलिस देखती रही, वीडियो वायरल, महकमे में मची खलबली

14 अक्टूबर 2019

टूटी सड़क पर पैदल चलीं हेमा मालिनी
Agra

जब टूटी सड़क पर पैदल चलीं सांसद हेमा मालिनी, महापौर से बोलीं- गड्ढों को तो भरवा दीजिए

14 अक्टूबर 2019

शरद पूर्णिमा पर ताजमहल का नजारा
Agra

तस्वीरें: शरद पूर्णिमा पर धवल चांदनी में नहाया 'संगमरमरी हुस्न', सैलानी बोले- वाह ताज

14 अक्टूबर 2019

डांडिया नाइट में लड़कियों ने जमकर किया डांस
Kanpur

PHOTOS: डांडिया रास में 'छुप छुप के मुझे देखा तू करे सारी सारी रात' पर लड़कियों ने जमकर लगाए ठुमके

13 अक्टूबर 2019

बास्केटबॉल खेलते खिलाड़ी
Kanpur

बास्केटबॉल प्रतियोगिताओं में बच्चों ने जीत लिया मैदान, इन खिलाडि़यों ने दिखाया दम, देखें तस्वीरें

13 अक्टूबर 2019

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा में दिखा छात्रों में जोश
Agra

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा: सपनों की उड़ान को मिले पंख, छात्र-छात्राओं में दिखा उत्साह

13 अक्टूबर 2019

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
Agra

शरद पूर्णिमा: ब्रज की धरा पर 'अमृत वर्षा', ठाकुर जी के अलौलिक दर्शन पाकर भक्त हुए निहाल

13 अक्टूबर 2019

international kullu dussehra 2019 three thousand Bajantri play Devdhun for Global Peace
Himachal Pradesh

कुल्लू दशहरा: 2200 बंजतरियों ने एक साथ बजाई देवधुन, इंडिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स में दर्ज

13 अक्टूबर 2019

करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ
karwa chauth
karwa chauth
karwa chauth
karwa chauth - फोटो : अमर उजाला
karwa chauth
karwa chauth - फोटो : PTI
करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

On Location Shoot: पटियाला बेब्स में हनुमान और बबीता में बढ़ने लगी हैं नजदीकियां, क्या होगा आगे

सीरियल पटियाला बेब्स में बबीता और हनुमान के बीच दूरियां घटने लगी हैं। मिनी की परीक्षा चल रही है। और बबीता अपनी बेटी का पूरा ख्याल रख रही है। पूरा परिवार खुश है। लेकिन ये खुशियां कितने दिन की मेहमान है। देखिए।

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बीसीसीआई 1:43

BCCI अध्यक्ष पद की दौड़ में सौरभ गांगुली का नाम सबसे आगे, बृजेश पटेल भी रेस में शामिल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस्वी यादव 1:03

बिहार के सहरसा में आरजेडी की रैली में हाथापाई, मंच से सब देखते रहे तेजस्वी यादव

13 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:18

महाबलीपुरम में समुद्र किनारे व्यायाम करते दिखे पीएम मोदी, देखें वीडियो

13 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:47

इंस्टाग्राम पर हुए मोदी के दुनिया में सभी नेताओं से ज्यादा फोलोअर्स, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और ओबामा भी पीछे

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited
)