शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Karva Chauth 2018, New Bride Can Do Karwa Chauth Vrat without hesitation

नई नवेली दुल्हनें बिना संकोच के रखें करवा चौथ का व्रत, ये जानकारी पढ़ें...पंडित ने बताई न होगी

नीरज कुमार, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 24 Oct 2018 11:00 AM IST
karwa chauth
1 of 5
नई नवेली दुल्हनें निराश न हों, वे बिना संकोच के करवा चौथ का व्रत रख सकेंगी। ये जानकारी पढ़ें, इसके बारे में पंडित ने बताया नहीं होगा। आपका दिल खुश हो जाएगा...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
karva chauth karwa chauth karva chauth 2018
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

शहीद सिमरदीप सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

मां ने माथे पर सेहरा सजाया, अर्थी को कंधा दिया, तब चली शहीद जवान की शवयात्रा, देखिए तस्वीरें

24 अक्टूबर 2018

gurugram shootout
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: 10 दिन बाद जिंदगी की जंग हार गया जज का बेटा, जाते-जाते 3 को दे गया जिंदगी

23 अक्टूबर 2018

moon
Dehradun

शरद पूर्णिमा 2018 : पूर्णिमा आज, जानें पूजा की विधि, सही मुहूर्त, सटीक उपाय और व्रत का महत्व

24 अक्टूबर 2018

mirzapur
Varanasi

यूपीः पूर्व सांसद के बेटे ने मंदिर में रचाई शादी, घरवाले थे प्रेम विवाह के खिलाफ

24 अक्टूबर 2018

आरोपी मीरा यादव ने किया खुलासा
Lucknow

अभिजीत हत्याकांड: जांच टीम को परेशान करती रही मीरा, सबूत उठाकर फेंक दिया था डस्टबिन में

23 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर पीएम मोदी को घेरेंगे संघ के 50 लाख स्वयंसेवक

24 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसा
Chandigarh

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसा एक कड़वी सच्चाई, इन 7 कारणों से गई 59 लोगों की जान और मिले गहरे जख्म

23 अक्टूबर 2018

gurugram shootout
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: छिपने के बाद भी 3 जिंदगियों में चमकेगा ‘ध्रुव’, महिपाल बना डबल मर्डर का आरोपी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

himachal cabinet decisions today news
Shimla

कैबिनेट ने दी इन पदों को भरने की मंजूरी, 50 हजार युवाओं को होगा फायदा, जानिए 30 बड़े फैसले

23 अक्टूबर 2018

पारिवारिक विवाद में वर्ष-2013 में बंद हो गया था शोरूम, मामला कोर्ट में लंबित
Kanpur

कानपुर में बंद शोरूम से 100 किलो सोना, 500 किलो चांदी के साथ करोड़ों हीरे और बेशकीमती नग चोरी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Gurugram murder
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: पत्नी की अंतिम यात्रा में जज ने बेटे को लेकर कही थी ऐसी बात, पढ़कर रो पड़ेंगे आप

23 अक्टूबर 2018

सुहागरात को दुल्हन की पिटाई
Varanasi

पत्नी ने ससुराल जाने से किया इंकार, बोली- मेरा पति तो...

23 अक्टूबर 2018

करवाचौथ
Dehradun

करवाचौथ 2018: सालों बाद बन रहे तीन अद्भुत संयोग, अखंड सौभाग्य के लिए सुहागिनें जरूर करें ये काम

24 अक्टूबर 2018

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसा
Chandigarh

देखिए ये हैं वो मां और पत्नियां, जिन्होंने अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसे में खो दिए अपने, टूट गए सारे सपने

23 अक्टूबर 2018

sharad purnima
Varanasi

शरद पूर्णिमा आज, मां लक्ष्मी को खुश रखने के लिए आज की रात जरूर करें ये काम

24 अक्टूबर 2018

vivek vihar accident
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: दिल्ली की सड़कों पर चार्टर्ड बस का खूनी खेल, ऑटो को बुरी तरह रौंदा

23 अक्टूबर 2018

petrol pump strike
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के 400 पेट्रोल पंपों पर लगे ताले, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे परेशान हैं वाहन वाले

22 अक्टूबर 2018

नवजात बच्ची की हत्या मामला कानपुर
Kanpur

'शादी के 2 दिन बाद पता चला वो गर्भवती थी, बीवी से प्यार हुआ पर बच्ची को रास्ते से हटाना मेरी मजबूरी'

23 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

दरोगा पिटाई मामला: 2 और वीडियो वायरल, कहानी में आया नया मोड़, सवालों में पुलिस की कार्रवाई

23 अक्टूबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

छात्र संघ चुनावः लोग रह गए हैरान जब सायरन बजाते हुए एंबुलेंस से नामांकन दाखिल करने पहुंचा प्रत्याशी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

मोदी सरकार से खफा आतंकी हमले में शहीद के पिता, विजय की गर्भवती पत्नी की हालत बिगड़ी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस एसोसिएशन का अध्यक्ष गिरफ्तार, पुलिस विद्रोह का चल रहा मुकदमा

24 अक्टूबर 2018

karwa chauth
Karwa Chauth
करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.